We don't need Russian Bots to tell us there is a misinformation campaign taking place as we crank up for the upcoming elections. President Donald J. Trump is taking care of that Russian misinformation issue in the way that "only Trump can." We now know that in addition to his and the GOP Senate's refusal to pass any legislation that could stem the voter manipulation tide, the president has other ways to handle the problem.



Trump has mastered the Art of Ignoring the apparent warnings and prefers to fire those who attempt to speak truth to power. Just ask former acting Intel chief, Joseph McGuire. Earlier this week, he got canned because his office was doing its job of preventing foreign interference. The president did not like this administration being honest with the House Intelligence Committee when McGuire's team updated them with facts. Those stubborn things are that Russia favors Trump in November and that Putin is actively pursuing much of the same strategy that played a shocking role in 2016.



Yet, despite the friendly hand of Russia's president, the Trump campaign and his loyalists are doing a grand job all by their lonesomes. The bunch that calls anything they don't like, FAKE NEWS, often promotes half-truths, bogus claims, and yes, lies.

This week, the propaganda swing was on full throttle.



President Barack Obama, on President's Day, tweeted:

"Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history," Obama wrote in the tweet, which included a photo of his signature on the bill."

It would have brought the country together more had Obama and Trump congratulated one another for their respective roles in improving the economy. However, Obama was stating that the economy was strong and that he should receive some credit for "paving the way" for more than a decade of economic growth and job creation. And he should.



The problem is, Trump and advocates refuse to share any of it. Instead, it absolutely appears to me that they prefer to claim all of the economic growth as a Trump product. Nobody should take away the credit that Trump does deserve in improving upon his predecessor's deeds. Yet, in fairness, nobody should deny that the facts and stats show an incredible improvement from the 2008 economic collapse and our flirtation with depression. While 2016 did show a softening, the last three years of growth under Obama were not statistically that much different from these past three under Trump. And, indeed, unquestionably, Trump was able to get a good running economic start, of which he has taken advantage. All of us should give thanks to our two presidents for the economy's strong advances.



Unfortunately, the effort to confuse and distort the truth has been undeniable. As soon as Obama tweeted, the full force and capable Trump misinformation machine hit the gas. One of the posts that were actively making its way on social and Trump media, such as Fox News, was this proposition--"How ironic. Obama said the jobs are not coming back, and now he wants to take credit for those the job growth."



If Obama made the claim that the jobs were not coming back, then there would be some credence to the argument. But that is not what he said.



Instead, what the former president did say was qualitatively different from what the Trump team at best, misunderstood, but at worse, manipulated.



Here are the facts: Obama was asked about the lack of manufacturing jobs in Indiana, and the clear reference was Carrier. The question referred only to manufacturing jobs and a certain type of blue-collar jobs. His response was a dose of reality. Obama admitted that jobs needed to take up home in the United States rather than manufacturing offshore. He wanted the apparent blue-collar manufacture worker who was genuinely concerned and who asked him the question to know the reason the plants were vacant. Obama cited the striking differential due to cheap labor overseas.



President Obama noted there was some improvement in that individual companies were returning because of business reasons. More than anything, however, he explained that the economic times have changed and that America needed to adjust. Essentially, Obama warned that we needed to "wake up and smell" the erosion of manufacturers who no longer relied upon the backs, arms, and legs of the blue-collar worker. Instead, he explicitly stated that those jobs were never coming back because, in large part, technology won't let them. So many of the type of jobs which drove this country into a manufacturing giant is now obsolete.



We have moved on from the Industrial Revolution in quantum leaps over the past twenty years. As Obama noted, those old jobs are being replaced by the new economy manufacturing jobs, which requires math and science, mind rather than muscles, and more than anything else, less manpower due to the disruptive forces of automation.



I understand that Trump and his parrots want to play the gotcha game and twist the truth. I know that they want to post the words "Russia, Russia, Russia" and "hoax" and "witch hunt" all over social media when being told that Putin is once again trying to put his feet on the electorate scale. I appreciate the need to speak false narratives such as distorting Obama's words and then accuse others (who are talking the truth), of engaging in fake news.



But, for this American republic government fostering democracy to have breath, fairness must prevail, Honesty must win out, and truth must lead.



Words have meanings. Making up words and facts to satisfy a different agenda will destroy the hopeful "Shining city upon a hill," and the bright beacon of democracy now under attack from outside and from within. Sadly and most shockingly, it appears the rot is allowed from the highest perch of our government.



Below are isolated samples of tweets defaming the reality of what the forces of Trump have been repeating this week regarding those jobs not coming back. Under that is the transcript and video of Obama's now-infamous "manufacturing jobs" response.



Let us hope that exposing falsehoods will enrich the environment where we can honestly declare with no uncertain terms that truth is coming back.

James Woods @RealJamesWoods The notion that you did anything but destroy this nation’s economy is beyond hilarious. “Those jobs are never coming back. What’s he going to do, wave a magic wand?” Yes, @realDonaldTrump did exactly that. Your only sad legacy was your blatant lies about ObamaCare. MarkCruz @FirstCruz Feb 17 Happy Presidents Day! Obama is the FAILED Presidency in History. He Literally ran America in to a Poor House and had the nerve to Play Golf every day and tell US, "Your Jobs are Not coming Back!" Proof By his Own Words a Failed http://Presidency.NOW riding Trump's coat tails.

PBS NewsHour

A steel worker union official asked President Barack Obama at a June 1 town hall in Elkhart, Indiana, about job losses at a plant run by Carrier, an air conditioning manufacturer that recently announced plans to move jobs from Indiana to Mexico. He replied that some jobs "are just not going to come back," while others are in flux or rebounding.

PBS MODERATOR Donald Trump came to Indiana and talked a lot about what happened with the carrier corporation and it's shipping their jobs out of state. Here's someone who worked for carrier and he has a question for you. COTTERHAM How you doing Mr. President? OBAMA: How are you? COTTERHAM My name is Eric Cottenham and I'm representing the steelworkers union local 1999. And I'm trying to find out what do we have left as far as, um, all of our jobs are leaving and then after the trade. And, um, I see here you're doing a lot of things, but in Indianapolis there's nothing there for us. I mean, you, what's next? I mean, what can we look forward to in the future, as far as jobs, employment, whatever, because all of our jobs is left or in the process of leaving sir. OBAMA Well, in fact, we've seen more manufacturing jobs created since I've been president than any time since the 1990s. That's a fact. Uh, and you know, if you look at just the auto industry as an example, they've had record sales and they've hired back more people, uh, over the last five years than they had for a very long, long time. We actually make more stuff, have a bigger manufacturing base today, Than we've had in most of our history, the problems have been part of the problems I've had to do with jobs going overseas. And this is one of the reasons why I've been trying to negotiate trade deals to raise wages and environmental standards in other countries so that they're not undercutting us. But frankly, part of it's had to do with automation. You go into an auto factory today and that used to have 10,000 people and now they've got a thousand people making the same number of cars or more. And so what that means is, even though we're making the same amount of stuff in our manufacturing sector, we're employing fewer people. Now, the good news is that there are entire new industries that are starting to pop up. And you're actually seeing some manufacturers coming back to the United States because they're starting to realize, you know what, energy prices are lower here. Workers are better here. This is our biggest market. And so even though we offshored and went someplace else before, now it turns out we're better off going ahead and manufacturing here. But for those folks who lost their job right now, because a plant went down to Mexico, you know that isn't going to make you feel better. And so what we have to do is to make sure that folks are trained for the job that are coming in now because some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back. And when somebody says, like the person you just mentioned, who, I'm not going to advertise for that, he's going to bring all these jobs back. Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do? --there There is no answer to it. He just says, well, I'm going, well, I'm going to negotiate a better deal. Well, how, what? How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is you don't have an answer. So what I've tried to do, what my administration's tried to do is let's grow those manufacturing sectors like clean energy, uh, like some of these new technologies that are coming up. Let's focus on those. We've set up, for example, manufacturing hubs where we work with universities, local businesses, local governments to create research labs that can take something like three D printing or you know, a nanotechnology or all kinds of stuff that I can't really explain cause you know, scientists, some really smart people know all about it and said let's invest in this so that when the new jobs come, they're coming here. But I got to tell you that the days when you just being able to, you just being willing to work hard and you can now walk into a plant and suddenly there's going to be a job for you for 30 years or 40 years, that's just not going to be there for our kids because more and more that stuff's going to be automated. And if you go into a factory, that kid is going to need to know computers or is going to need to know some, some science and some math because they're not even going to be picking anything up. They're just going to be working on a keyboard. And that's why we put so much emphasis on job training , community colleges. That's why I've proposed, Megan, the first two years of community college free so that we know that every young person, they're going to be able to, if they're not going for a full four year degree, at least they're going to be getting the technical training they need for those jobs of the future. But you cannot look backwards and that doesn't make folks feel good sometimes, especially if it's a town that was reliant on a couple of big manufacturers, but they're going to have to retrain for the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past. Powered By JFBConnect

DISCUSS THE COLUMN BELOW AND POST ON FACEBOOK