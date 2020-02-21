It is time for another presidential election, so it is time for the media and their Democratic Party allies to begin their hysterical warnings about Russian “meddling.” This was their mantra in the 2016 election. It led to congressional investigations, the failed Mueller investigation and the waste of almost $40 million in taxpayer funds. Of course, Mueller’s team of partisan Democratic Party attorneys found no collusion with the Russians by President Trump or his campaign.

After Mueller’s unimpressive congressional testimony, the Democrats launched the Ukraine hoax which led to the President’s impeachment and eventual acquittal. Instead of focusing on the issues and the upcoming presidential race, the media and their Democratic Party partners are looking for another Russian scandal to taint President Trump.

They certainly want to distract from what happened on Wednesday night. Overall, it was a disastrous debate in Las Vegas. The six major Democratic Party presidential candidates shredded each other on a range of issues. The only real winner was President Donald Trump.

Of course, the Democratic Party lost, but the worst individual candidate performance was given by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He was as unprepared as any candidate has ever appeared in the history of presidential debates. His investment of over $400 million in campaign advertisements was practically overcome by his horrific showing.

He was unable to address a variety of questions, especially those involving the alleged mistreatment of women in his company. This debacle was especially difficult for those Democrats looking to find an alternative to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described “Democratic-Socialist.” Party leaders know that Sanders cannot beat President Trump, but none of the alternatives are strong enough to mount a serious challenge at this point. The hope was that Bloomberg would fill the void left by former Vice President Joe Biden, who has greatly disappointed Democratic Party insiders with his poor showing in Iowa and New Hampshire.

With the Democrats in disarray, the President’s enemies are looking at another way to derail his campaign. They can’t debate the economy at this point since it is booming, so they are turning to their familiar tactic of howling about “Russian meddling.”

The New York Times reported that on February 13, intelligence officials briefed a group of congressmen about Russian attempts to meddle in the upcoming election. Supposedly, the Russians prefer Trump to win re-election. According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, a “national security official” claims the report was mischaracterized to the New York Times. Instead, of supporting the President the Russians “understand” Trump better and know that he is a “deal maker.” They do not prefer him over whoever will be nominated for President by the Democratic Party.

It makes plenty of sense that the Russians would not “prefer” a President who has rebuilt our military, slapped major sanctions on Kremlin leaders and sent military armaments to countries such as Ukraine. It would make more sense that Russians would prefer a candidate like Senator Sanders to win the presidency for he will cut military spending and pursue policies that will harm the American economy. For good measure, Sanders has praised communist leaders, traveled to communist dictatorships and even honeymooned in the Soviet Union.

The Russian government claimed the reports “have nothing to do with the truth,” while President Trump called it “misinformation” and “Hoax number 7.” The denials did not stop former Obama administration CIA Director John Brennan from accusing the President of “abetting a Russian covert operation.”

As usual, there was no evidence to support this accusation, only shadowy “intelligence sources.”

Clearly, the American people should expect more of these stories from now until Election Day. With a disorganized Democratic race and a strong economy, the old Russian hoax is the only way the President’s enemies believe they can stop his momentum. Hopefully, the American people will realize this is a stale rerun and turn the channel.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

