Blame Dems, China for Coronavirus alarm brewing, not Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer believes the President’s response to this health threat has been weak and delayed and that it will result in his Katrina type of political disaster. For those of us who survived Hurricane Katrina, it is disgraceful for any politician to use such a tragedy to score political points. The deadly storm killed over 1,800 people, but it was a disaster that was man-made in many respects. The levees designed to protect New Orleans failed and 80% of the city flooded. It was a failure at all levels of government: local, state and national.

As usual, Democrats will stop at nothing to blame President Trump for literally everything. With the world anxiously watching the spread of the coronavirus, the Democrats have decided that President Trump is responsible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are blaming the President for not allocating enough money to combat the spread of the disease.

In contrast, President Trump has acted aggressively to deal with the coronavirus threat. He shut down travel from China in January, despite criticism that it was a racist policy. He established a task force in January to handle issues resulting from the coronavirus and has appointed Vice President Pence to oversee the federal government’s response.

The initial request for $2.5 billion in funding will be used to fight the spread of the disease in the country. Not surprisingly, Democrats want to allocate more funding because they believe spending more money solves every problem. Typically, the solutions do not come from spending more money, but spending the funds in a wise and efficient manner.

Instead of focusing their ire at President Trump, Democrats and all Americans should be furious at communist China. The disease started in their country. It may have resulted from a leak from a bio-weapons laboratory in Wuhan, China, not in an exotic animal food market as initially advertised. China has not been forthcoming with details on the origin of the disease and have not allowed representatives of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) access to their country to assist in fighting the spread of the virus.

Communist nations like China are historically secretive and repressive. Conspiracy theorists may even see some benefit for China to have this disease spread in their country and throughout the world. The massive protests in Hong Kong have stopped, while world economic conditions have deteriorated. If this leads to an economic downturn in the United States, it may harm the political standing of President Trump. With a weakened economy, the Democratic presidential nominee may win in November, a result that will certainly not displease the communist leaders of China.

They dislike Donald Trump because, unlike previous Presidents, he stood up to China on important economic issues. He has demanded trade deals be renegotiated and that tariffs be placed on Chinese goods. If he is replaced by a Democratic President, business as usual with China will resume and the communist nation will continue to enjoy the benefits of unfair trade deals and business practices. These horrific trade deals gave the Chinese government the funds to modernize their military and build their country’s economy.

It is essential that the American people do not blame President Trump for what China has done and do not listen to shameless Democrats who are trying to use this threat to their political advantage. It is another reason why the stakes are extremely high for not only our country, but for the entire world, in this upcoming presidential election.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

