U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just announced his intention to remain in the race for President. Sanders will debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday in Arizona in the first one-on-one encounter of the campaign. It will take a miracle for Sanders to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination at this point. His preferences for socialist and communist dictatorships have come back to do tremendous harm to his electoral chances.

After losing in South Carolina, in 10 contests on Super Tuesday and in at least four of the six races held yesterday, Sanders is on political life support. Yesterday, he was handily defeated by Biden in Michigan, a state he famously won in 2016. Clearly, his campaign is not generating the same level of enthusiasm that it developed in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton.

The main beneficiary has been Biden, who has overcome massive losses in the electoral contests in the first three states (Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada) to hold a commanding lead in the race for the nomination. At this point, Biden has an approximately 160-delegate lead over Sanders with more than half of the delegates still to be selected.

Biden is the candidate of the Democratic Party’s political establishment. With a political career of almost 50 years, Biden is well known and well-liked by the power brokers in the Democratic Party.

The turning point in the race occurred right before Super Tuesday when the major players in the Democratic Party’s political establishment came to Biden’s assistance and forced Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to end their campaigns. Both major promises and threats must have been made in those private conversations. Usually, candidates don’t end campaigns right before huge contests on Super Tuesday, especially when they have set up political operations in those states.

The presidential race is now set between President Donald Trump, the eventual nominee of the Republican Party, and Biden, his Democratic Party opponent. The general election will be difficult for President Trump. He faces not only Biden but also the media, the Deep State, the special interests, the globalists, Hollywood, Never Trump activists in the GOP and more.

Even though Biden has many mental lapses and memory issues and has a propensity to show anger, for example, his recent confrontation with an autoworker, Democrats will not abandon the best vehicle they have to defeat Trump. Biden has blue-collar appeal and is popular in the Rust Belt states that Trump needs to win again in November. Hillary Clinton proved to be unpopular with many working-class voters, but Biden does not possess her liabilities.

The other troubling issue for President Trump is the uncertainty of the coronavirus and how it will impact the economy. If the economy moves toward a recession, it will be much easier for Biden to win in November.

The President will do well in the debates against Biden but is unknown how well he will do against the spread of the coronavirus, a much more formidable opponent.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

