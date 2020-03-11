As usual, President Donald Trump and his buds have pulled out the blame game, which is standard freight for this administration. Whenever our fearless leader is backed against the wall on any issue, he counterpunches and blames everybody else but accepts no personal blame. Ever. Then he launches into the “hoax”, “witch hunt” political coup against the president mantra and his chorus repeat the chant, louder and longer.

We know, without any doubt, Trump did not cause the worldwide scare, the Coronavirus. To his credit, he’s tried to downplay our concerns as have other presidents during urgent times. The problem is, he is no FDR. In my view, given the misrepresentations he has made, the only thing to fear just might be Donald Trump, himself.

Last week, the president said that the virus response has been perfect, just like that transcript. He told us the virus could disappear almost magically. He said the number of cases, which at the time, were fifteen would dwindle down to, maybe two or so, then, be gone with. He’s blamed the stock market collapse and the actual virus scare on the media and the Democrats. He has stated they are playing politics with the corona, implying that if they and the media stopped talking about all of this, life would essentially be business as usual.

His top counselor or spokesperson, Kellyanne Conway rebuked the media and said just last week that the disease has been contained. His former chief of staff (acting) Mick Mulvaney told CPAC that the media has only started paying close attention to the coronavirus because “they think this is going to be what brings down the president.”

Trump somehow led some people to believe they could go to work despite their having the virus. On Friday, he told us that he preferred to keep folks on the cruise ship because he liked the virus inflicted numbers where they are. The only logical explanation of his statement can be, he did not want higher numbers to cause any further political damage, a strange moment for someone blaming others for playing politics with a virus.

And he said, "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!"

So, let’s think about it.

The German prime minister estimates that up to 70 percent of her country could be affected by the virus. The entire country of Italy is on lockdown. The Israeli tourism industry is on life support since it imposed a self-restraining 14 day quarantine period before entering the country.

Today, Doctor Truth, or otherwise known as Dr. Fauci, told Congress that if mild cases of the virus are counted, the mortality rate is probably about 1 percent — “roughly 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.” The good doctor told Hannity last night that around 15 percent of those infected could "get into trouble."

Today, the World Health Organization officially declared coronavirus a pandemic.

Today we discover that matters are so sensitive (presumably politically) that the White House has declared its health meetings “classified”, which some experts believe will only hurt the country’s response.

Let that sink in. The White House does not want the country to know how good things are for us, that it won’t let the information sunlight in? What is the mystery, the danger that is so top secret? Is it the flu?

Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, said today he expects 70 million to 150 million people in the United States will become infected with COVID-19.

Yet, according to Trump, Rush Limbaugh and so many others who would not dare play politics with the virus—again,, we should be more concerned about the flu.

So, again, let’s think about it.

If President Trump and Limbaugh and Mulvaney are so certain that the real threat is the flu, not the virus, then, what the heck is the president waiting for?

He will speak to the public tonight, given the stock market once again has tubed over 1464 points, calling out the Bears after over a ten-year bull run.

And just what can the president tell us, given his certainty that the virus has been contained and that administration has been perfect, despite enabling less than 7000 virus tests while countries such as South Korea have tested hundreds of thousands? Specifically, f the president is the man of influence he claims to be, then shouldn’t he follow the real threat as he claims it to be-- the flu, not the virus?

Shouldn’t he be telling all of those Presidents of Universities, those captains of industry, those scientists that we are in a crisis, a national emergency and that he wants to divert that roughly 9 billion dollars he and Congress have just approved to fight Coronavirus and build a big beautiful wall to contain the flu, instead?

If President Trump refuses to put the flu front and center, he would just be caving into to the likes of the media, the Democrats, the globalists. Right?

His failure to take such immediate steps would be absolute proof he is weak on stopping the flu (our real concern) and would be to some extent responsible for those who get really sick, or worse. Isn’t it time for the president to show his stuff and set the country on the course to combat the real foe, not the paper tiger that has been “contained”?

Let’s not forget, he is not just the president. As he said on Friday, this stuff comes easily to him. Therefore, it would seem to me that doing anything else would be total neglect.

After all, he surely knows more than the doctors and scientists.

