United States President Donald Trump has been doing a true public service each day by conducting his valuable and informative news conferences updating the nation on the coronavirus. He has provided Americans with a tremendous amount of crucial details on the race to stem the growth of the coronavirus. He also has been showcasing his excellent team of professionals who serve on the national coronavirus task force. These individuals are both experts and public servants as they have dedicated their time and effort to save the lives of Americans.

These extraordinary efforts have led even former critics of President Trump such as CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash to change their tune. Bash said the President “is being the kind of leader that people need…and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty.” Bash is exactly right. At these sessions, the President has acted in a very serious and bi-partisan manner, urging unity to defeat this “invisible enemy.”

Unfortunately, the leftist media have continued to play their political games. In recent sessions, they have asked the President a ridiculous number of questions about whether his labeling the coronavirus “Chinese” is racist. Of course, it is not racist, but truth in labeling. For example, the worldwide pandemic in 1918 that killed millions was called the “Spanish Flu.”

In this case, there is no doubt that the coronavirus started in Wuhan, China. The exact origins from Wuhan remain a mystery. Some speculate that the communist Chinese government cannot be trusted, and that the virus was either purposely or accidentally leaked from a bioweapon lab in that city.

The official version is that it started as a result of unsanitary practices at an exotic animal food market in Wuhan. The virus may have mutated somehow from animal to animal transmission to a disease that spreads to humans. In its current form, it has been both deadly and extremely contagious, so it is vital that our nation take aggressive action to stem the tide of infection.

On this mission, the President has been very resolute and action-oriented. While he has moved to deal with the increasing health consequences, he has worked to develop powerful economic packages with Congress. Several stimulus packages have been approved by Congress and signed by the President. More are being developed to deal with the national shutdown that is occurring.

For these actions, the President and his team of experts should be vigorously applauded. Instead too many of our reporters are worried about whether his comments are racist. In a time of national crisis, let’s hope the media will start to focus on saving lives rather than promoting their favorite religion of political correctness.