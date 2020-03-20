President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, disagreed on a point that Trump brought up yesterday.
At issue was the possible effects of drugs, particularly, one that has been used to treat Malaria, now being used for the Corona Virus. Trump said yesterday, it was a great breakthrough. The president said a combination of the medicines would treat the virus but Fauci did not affirm this but stated it needed testing.
NBC’s Peter Alexander asked if Trump was giving Americans a false sense of hope by "putting a positive spin on things. Trump said he did not think so and defended his position.
Alexander shortly afterward asked what he would tell Americans who are scared by the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump replied, “I’d say you are a terrible reporter. I think that’s a very nasty question, and I think that’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.”
Another reporter followed up and asked Fauci if he could opine, which he did by saying that he and Trump are not that far apart.
As the president insults the media, the number of people who are infected by the virus is skyrocketing. Weeks ago, Trump said he felt the virus which had infected only 15 people would go down to two, maybe one. Now, every state has a problem with the economy in reverse and the numbers doubling every few days.
Meanwhile, reports have revealed two mind-blowing developments. First, the projects of our getting over this crisis worsen by the day and there could be millions impacted. Second, the Trump administration knew the risks involved and failed to act. They had engaged in various simulation models in which the fact situation was very similar. It is a sham for Trump to say, as he has done, "who would have known".
The twitter sphere has gone crazy. Here are just some of the angry tweets responding to Trump’s response.
