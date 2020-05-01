Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic Party, presidential nominee. He has received the endorsements of every major figure in the party, including former President Barack Obama, and 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Biden was also endorsed by all his opponents in this year’s nomination battle, including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Despite this unified support and his lead in the polls over President Donald Trump, Biden is in serious trouble. His media appearances in the past few weeks have been embarrassing. Biden continues to make serious gaffes, looks confused, and does not inspire any confidence that he can handle the most important position in the world.

Now, Biden is facing a serious sexual assault allegation from a former staffer, Tara Reade. She claims that Biden groped and penetrated her against her will in 1993, while she was working in his U.S. Senate office. Last month, Reade filed a criminal complaint to the Washington D.C. police.

There is corroboration for this allegation from her brother, a neighbor, and several people who knew Reade. They claim she told them about the attack. In fact, her mother called into the Larry King Live show on CNN in 1993 to discuss a “problem” that her daughter had with a U.S. Senator. She asked for help since her daughter “could not get through” with any type of relief.

The caller did not identify herself, her daughter, or the Senator, but Tara Reade has confirmed it was her mother Jeanette Altimus, who lived in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Unlike the flimsy allegations of Christine Blasey Ford against Judge Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, Reade seems to have a very credible accusation. While Ford was given great coverage by the media and allowed to testify before the United States Senate, Reade has been practically ignored. Until recently, she has not received any media invitations. Ford became a household name after her 40-year-old allegations against Kavanaugh almost derailed his Supreme Court nomination.

This morning on MSNBC, Biden finally addressed Reade’s allegation. He vigorously denied the charge, claiming that it “never, never happened.”

Democrats will now have to determine whether these charges are enough to derail his nomination. Biden is also facing charges from six other women that he engaged in unwanted touching, kissing, and hugging, although none of them alleged assault.

Biden was able to overcome the inappropriate non-sexual allegations by confessing he was too friendly, wanting to warmly greet people after speeches, for example.

In contrast, Reade’s allegations involved criminal conduct that cannot be explained away, if true. If Biden is so confident that the allegations are untrue, he should authorize the University of Delaware to allow access to her personal archives. In the MSNBC interview, Biden refused to grant permission for his archives to be researched, claiming that it would be political “fodder” for his opponents.

In the days ahead, the problems for Biden will multiply. He will eventually have to leave his basement and conduct real interviews. This will give him more opportunities for embarrassing mistakes. He will also have to continue to address Reade’s accusations, which are not going to disappear.

While Biden faces plenty of problems, Trump will continue to dominate the recovery spotlight. If the nation can move forward toward an economic reopening, Trump will receive the credit. He must walk a fine line between health and economic concerns, but if anyone can navigate a political minefield, it is Donald Trump, who won the presidency in 2016 despite the political world being arrayed against him. With Biden’s problems, Trump is in good shape to repeat his 2016 victory and earn four more years in the White House.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]