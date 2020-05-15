When Republicans failed to deliver for the American people and lost their majority in the United States House of Representatives in 2018, a true poison was unleashed on the nation. Once again, Nancy Pelosi became U.S. Speaker of the House and in her second stint in this position, she has been incredibly damaging to this country.

For months, she pursued a divisive and unnecessary impeachment of President Donald Trump. Instead of working to fight the coronavirus in January and February, congressional Democrats were only focused on impeaching and convicting President Trump. As the impossible dream was nearing an end, Pelosi, in an act of partisan rage, tore up the President’s State of the Union speech, the most disrespectful behavior ever displayed by a U.S. Speaker of the House on national television.

Since that time, Pelosi and the Democrats have been working non-stop to blame the President for a supposedly slow response to the coronavirus, while pushing dangerous legislation to financially ruin the country.

Instead of joining the President in affixing blame on Communist China for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Pelosi calls it “an interesting diversion.” She blames the President of the United States, even though he instituted the travel ban from China that saved the lives of countless Americans. Democrats did not support the travel ban but called it “racist” and “xenophobic.”

When President Trump inherited his position, he was left with an empty cupboard by former President Barack Obama. The military had been decimated, the economy was in the doldrums and the supplies to respond to health emergencies were woefully inadequate.

Under Trump’s leadership, the country has built thousands of ventilators, produced an amazing amount of personal protective equipment, ramped up coronavirus testing to record levels, and started a new project aimed at creating a vaccine for the virus. Instead of praising the administration for its hard work, Pelosi can only find fault with President Trump. She is not interested in pursuing a positive solution to the pandemic, only pushing a partisan agenda.

While President Trump was working every day, Pelosi was in her California mansion doing television interviews in front of her freezer full of gourmet chocolate. Now that she is finally back on Capitol Hill, Pelosi has been pushing her latest gimmick, a $3 trillion relief package, known as the Heroes Act. Pelosi is unconcerned that the nation has spent almost $3 trillion in coronavirus relief packages and has a national debt that now exceeds $25 trillion.

This legislation is horrific, for it is purely a partisan shopping list of goodies for leftist causes. One of them is the marijuana industry, so the word “cannabis” is used more often than the word “jobs” in the 1,815-page legislation.

The bill also includes $10.5 billion for American colleges and universities, despite the $14 billion in spending already allocated for higher education in the last relief package. In addition, the new legislation has no restrictions on illegal aliens receiving financial assistance.

The legislation also includes $3.6 billion for states to enact mail-in balloting and early voting, causes advocated by Democrats to help their electoral chances. The bill also includes about $1 trillion in funding for state and local governments dealing with coronavirus related budget shortfalls.

None of this should be a surprise for Pelosi and her cohorts drafted the legislation without collaborating with House or Senate Republicans or the White House. Even South Carolina Democrat Congressman Joe Cunningham called the bill “Washington at its worst.”

Fortunately, the legislation will be DOA when it reaches the U.S. Senate and President Trump will surely not sign the bill in its current form. Nonetheless, it showcases the importance of the GOP winning back the U.S. House in the fall and retaining the majority in the U.S. Senate and re-electing President Trump.

It would be truly disastrous for our nation if the Pelosi agenda typified in this bill would ever become the law of the land in the United States. Once again, it is a not too subtle reminder that elections have consequences.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]