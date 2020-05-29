In many cities and states across the nation, the number of Covid-19 cases is going down, yet the masking requirements are becoming more stringent. In New Orleans, residents are always supposed to wear a mask, even when outdoors. For businesses, both employees and customers must wear masks. These are more stringent requirements than the State of Louisiana which just recommends mask-wearing.

A big dividing line in our country today is whether to wear a face mask or not. For Memorial Day services, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill wore masks. In contrast, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects on Memorial Day without masks.

The same mask requirements are in place in Los Angeles and other areas around the country. It was attempted in Houston, TX, but outraged residents fought back, and a court order stuck down the mask requirement.

For people to wear a mask is really a symbol of oppression and how the government can control the actions of its citizens. Millions of Americans are following these dictates because they are worried about their health and believe that mask-wearing will protect them from the coronavirus.

Ironically, experts are divided on whether masks provide any assistance in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The official guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) is that mask-wearing “should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough.” According to Dr. April Baller, a WHO public health specialist, “Masks should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough.”

This recommendation was made in March and has not been altered, even though the Centers for Disease Control does recommend mask-wearing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases originally recommended that average Americans should not wear masks but has changed his stance and now advocates their usage.

For many Americans, being told to wear a mask is oppressive and an infringement on their liberties. Today, it has become so ingrained in the minds of worried Americans that people driving alone in a vehicle are often spotted wearing a mask. Even though it is not a requirement, people exercising are seen wearing masks as well.

Such extensive mask-wearing is inadvisable for health reasons as well. Masks prevent individuals from inhaling full oxygen, instead, they inhale recycled carbon dioxide. There is also a chemical intake from the materials used in producing the mask.

According to the website, TheHealthCoach, these effects are dangerous for people because “even a slight increase of the carbon dioxide levels in their bloodstream can contribute to anxiety and feelings of nervousness as well as cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. For these reasons especially, both the healthy and the ill should avoid wearing a mask like the plague.”

None of these words of wisdom have prevented many political and health leaders from advocating mask-wearing. However, if these orders are so important, politicians need to abide by them. For example, Biden advised that “You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.” Instead of following this advice, Biden was interviewed by CNN on March 26th. The interview was conducted outdoors, and Biden was not wearing a mask.

Biden claimed that the President is a “fool” for not wearing a mask. Now, it is obvious the real “fool” is Biden, and, for good measure, he is also a flaming “hypocrite.”

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]