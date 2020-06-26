While there have been some peaceful protests, there have been way too many criminals who have used the occasion to engage in rioting and looting. Across the nation, innocent business owners have been targeted by these destructive hooligans.

In the span of just over one month, a plethora of changes have occurred in the world, all to appease the politically correct guardians who now monitor every aspect of our society. After the brutal killing of African American George Floyd by a vicious white Minneapolis police officer, the entire world has changed.

Mobs of criminals have also destroyed statues and monuments dedicated to Christopher Columbus, our Founding Fathers, both Union and Confederate generals, former Presidents, and religious leaders. Even churches have not escaped the wrath of the mob. Shaun King, one of the leaders of Black Lives Matters, had declared that statues of “white Jesus” must be destroyed.

It should surprise no one during this cultural revolution that old movies such as Gone with the Wind would be targeted for removal, popular shows praising police officers would be canceled, and even the Splash Mountain ride at Disney World would undergo changes.

The music world has certainly been impacted. The country group Lady Antebellum has changed their name to Lady A. Now, the Dixie Chicks have changed their name.

The world “Dixie” is no longer allowed in this era. Today, New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer owner Gayle Benson announced that her product would undergo a name change. Dixie Beer was established in 1907 and returned to New Orleans with much fanfare in 2017.

According to Benson, “Our nation and community are currently engaged in critical conversations about racism and systemic social issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of our black and brown communities…We look forward to listening, learning and making sure that our brewery fulfills its promise of uniting, inspiring and leading all in our community.”

Other products that are changing include Eskimo Pies, Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, even Cream of Wheat will change the graphic on its cover. All of this is being done to improve sensitivity considering the George Floyd incident. The reality of these moves is that it is nothing but preposterous window dressing to make liberals look like they care.

This virtue signaling is part of the new corporate America that will support Black Lives Matter, even though their leaders admit to “Marxist training,” and demand that if they don’t get what they want they “will burn down this system and replace it.”

Obviously, they want to replace it with Marxism, a system that has killed tens of millions of people around the globe. In fact, the local leader of an anti-monument group is an avowed Marxist who has targeted dozens of street names and monuments for destruction in New Orleans.

The country is giving these radicals complete control of our corporations, our culture and soon our economic system. If Joe Biden is elected President, we can expect him to allow the extreme left to control his administration and move toward the complete destruction of our capitalist system.

This November, everything is at stake, including our economic system. The revolution that has shaken our culture will destroy our capitalist system. Thus, this upcoming election is not only important, it is everything.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]