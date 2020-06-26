I’m serious. I only wish he would take the Coronavirus seriously, more than he takes his own political campaign and personal future.

Could we possibly have a worse leader during the worst national crises in modern American history than we do right now with President Donald Trump?

Under Trump, after virtually ten years of continuous job growth under his predecessor, we now have roughly 40 million people who have filed for unemployment claims in just a few short months. We have over 125,000 less people on this earth. They have perished because their bodies could not compete with the ravages of the infections. Our economy has shrunk during the first quarter of 2020 by 5%. Our debt , which had ballooned under President Obama to 19,947 is now 26.2 trillion with Congress and the administration almost certainly ready to pump another trillion into the tank to keep the engine running.

Of course, at first blush, one would claim it is not fair to blame all of this horrible economic news upon the president. After all, the killer- virus is indeed, a-once- in-a century-experience. Covid-19 has caused the world economy to drop with the force of capsule returning from space while our deaths have skyrocketed like a rocket. But, honestly, what is good for the Obama is good for the Trump.

According to Trump and his loyalists, the Obama administration was responsible for the nine trillion-dollar increase of US debt and a sputtering economy. He, Fox News and the political right have consistently said Trump deserves all the credit for a great economy. The president now says he built a great economy. They all somehow ignored the job increase of 11.5 million, the unemployment dropping by 4.7 percent and the stock market doubling—all occurring in reversing course from the great recession under President Bush.

So since they insist upon credit for all of the “good economy”, logic demands they accept all the blame for this disaster.

While every country has taken it on the chin, the real truth is, the United States did not have to sustain such a serious health or economic uppercut this spring.

South Korea, China, all of Europe except for the United Kingdom and Sweden have had tremendous successes in bringing down the number of cases and deaths. South Korea, which country had its first case the same day as we did, has 1/6th of the our population, yet, less than 300 deaths compared to our 125,000 (and escalating). Countries and states who have ignored the strict and severe lockdowns, who took testing, wearing of masks, social distancing seriously, have made remarkable comebacks while those who have scoffed at the seriousness of the virus and shot the middle finger at the required solutions, are killing their own people and destroying their own economies. It is a self-inflicted wound and the man in charge seems not to care one bit.

Instead of facing the public, without any ambiguity, with total seriousness of the moment and demanding that Americans act according to science, Trump has led the rebellion against. For months, he played. Before we got our testing online, he, unsurprisingly, blamed his predecessor. States pleaded with him to control the flow of PPE, ventilators, masks and other necessities but he put that on the states, yet, flexed his federal muscle, claiming he was in charge and everybody would have to do what he commanded. Weeks flew by as he hawked an elixir that works no better than snake-oil. He pushed states to ignore his task force guidelines. He threated states to get with the “open the economy” program despite the fact his experts and others virtually begged him to be cautious. Even now, while states are facing the highest number of cases ever, this president claims that people are wearing masks just to make him look bad. Let that sink in—we’re wearing masks just to make him look bad. He taunted a reporter wearing a mask as being politically correct.

In the height of selfishness, last week, he held an indoor political rally which according to experts had a 1000 times greater risk than an outing outside with masks. He created an attractive nuisance, expected over 50,000 Trump train passengers yet demanded they release him of all liability should they befall sick. He and his attendees had little, if no concern for the health and welfare of those people they would later encounter. This was his show, he could set the rules, he could have followed the health concerns. He knew that his attendees absolutely could get sick and release more carnage to the innocent. He just did not care.

If you think we are suffering from what calls from the alter of bigotry, “Kung Flu”, you’re wrong. While thatt might have started in Wuhan, it has morphed.

It’s clearly the Donald Trump virus and the Trump-failed economy.

And despite the Obama administration leaving office