If the goal was for Donald Trump’s chief physician, Dr. Sean Conley, to clear up the confusion he created during Saturday’s press conference, he missed his mark. If anything, the White House physician gave great credence to Trump's critics complaints--that the doctor is taking orders from his client. Below is the transcript from today’s press conference in which the doctor updated the public about Trump’s physical status as the president recovers from Covid-19. Below the transcript are my own observations:

Dr. Conley

Good morning everyone.

Dr. Conley

Since we spoke last president has continued to improve. As with any illness. There are frequent ups and downs over the course, particularly when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day. We review and debate every finding compared to existing science and literature, weighing the risks and benefits of every intervention, its timing, as any, as well as any potential impacts a delay may have. Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation, we debated the reasons for this. And whether we even intervene. Was it determination of the team based predominantly on the timeline from the initial diagnosis that we initiate dexamethasone. I'd like to take this opportunity now given some speculation over the course of the illness--the last couple days. update you in the course of his own illness. Thursday night into Friday morning when I left the bedside, the President was doing well with only mild symptoms and his oxygen was in the high 90s. Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, President had a high fever and his oxygen, oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%. Given these two developments I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the president we try some supplemental oxygen. See how he'd respond. He was fairly adamant that he didn't need it. He was not short of breath, he was tired, had the fever, and that was about it. And after about a minute on only two liters. His Saturation levels were back over 40 over 95%. Stayed on that for about an hour maybe it was off, and gone. Later that day, by the time the team here was at the bedside. President had been up out of bed moving about the residencd with only mild symptoms. Despite this, everyone agreed the best course of action was to move to Walter Reed. For more thorough evaluation monitoring.

Dr. Conley

I would like to invite up dr Dooley discuss current plan.

Dr. Dooley

Thank you Dr Conley.

Dr. Dooley

Before I begin a brief clinical update on the President's condition I do want to reiterate my comments from yesterday. Regarding the how proud I am to be a part of this multidisciplinary multi institutional team of clinical professionals behind me. And what an honor it is to care for the president here at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Regarding his clinical status the patient continues to improve. He has remained without fever, since Friday morning, his vital signs are stable. From a pulmonary standpoint, he remains on room air this morning, and is not complaining of shortness of breath, or other significant respiratory symptoms. He is emulating himself walking around the White House medical unit, without limitation or disability, our continued monitoring of his cardiac liver and kidney function demonstrates continued normal findings, or improving findings. And I'll now turn it over to Dr Garibaldi from Johns Hopkins to talk about our therapeutics and again, our plan for the day.

Dr. Garibaldi

Thank you Dr Julian I just wanted to, again reiterate what an honor and a privilege it is to take care of the president but to be part of such a talented and multidisciplinary team here at Walter Reed. The President yesterday evening completed his second dose of remdesivir. He's tolerated that infusion while we've been monitoring for any potential side effects. and he has had none that we can tell. His liver and kidney function have remained normal. And we continue to plan to use a five day course of remdesivir. In response to transient low oxygen levels as Dr. Conley has discussed we did initiate dex and methadone therapy, and he received his first dose of that yesterday, and our plan is to continue that for the time being. Today he feels well--he's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile. And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course. Thank you very much. I'll turn it over to Dr. Conley for any questions.

Dr. Conley

Just a moment, please.

Dr. Conley

President wanted me to share how proud he is of the group, what an honor it is for him to be receiving his care here at Walter Reed, surroundedd by such incredible talent, academic leaders department chairs internationally renowned researchers and clinicians, including the support of Dr Garth Garibaldi from Johns Hopkins, like to reiterate how pleased we all are with the President's recovery. And with that, I'll take your question.

Media

There were two instances where he had drops in oxygen can you walk us through the second one and also I got a question for the lung specialist afterwards.

Yeah. Yesterday there was another episode where it dropped down about 93%. He's ever feel short of breath. We're watching watched it, and it returned back up. As I said, we evaluate all of these, and given the timeline where he is in the course of illness. You know, we were trying to maximize everything that we could do for him and we debated whether we even started. The Dexamathasone. And we decided that, in this case, the potential benefits. Early on the course, probably outweighed any risks at

Media

this time. Give him a second round of supplemental oxygen yesterday.

Dr. Conley

I'd have to, I'd have to check with the nursing staff. I don't think that if he did it was very, very limited, but he's not an oxygen, and the only oxygen that I ordered or that we provided was that Friday morning, initially,

Media

was that yesterday?

Dr. Conley

Yesterday what was yesterday.

Media

The second instance

Dr. Conley

The second incidence was over the course of the day. Yeah. Yesterday morning.

Media

What is the President's current blood oxygen level, that's my first question

Media

to dr Connolly,

Dr. Conley

98%,

Media

and what are the X rays, and CT scans show, are there signs of pneumonia, are there signs of lung involvement, were any

Media

damage to the lungs.

Dr. Conley

Yeah, so we're tracking all of that. There's some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern.

Media

Did he ever dip below 90?

Dr. Conley

We don't have any recordings here of that. That's right.

Media

Anything below 90 Just to follow up on our question.

Dr. Conley

No, it was below 94%, it was it wasn't done in the low 80s or anything.

Media

Yesterday, you told us that the President has been in good shape and fever free for the previous 24 hours, minutes after your press conference, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that the President's vitals were very concerning over the past 24 hours. Simple question for the American people. Who statements about the President's health should be.

Dr. Conley

So, the chief and I work side by side. And I think his statement was misconstrued. What he meant was, that 24 hours ago, when he and I were checking on the president, that there was that momentary episode of the high fever and and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here. Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later he was back up. Mild again. You know, I'm not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course but

Dr. Conley

he's doing well,

Media

what are the expected findings in the lung, why is the president not wearing a mask in the videos for us that have been released.

Dr. Conley

Well, the President wears a mask anytime he's, he's around us and we're all wearing our N-95's, full PPE. He's the patient and when we can when he'll move out into the public-- moving about out and around other people that aren't in full PPE, I assure you, he'll, as long as he's still under my care. We'll talk about him, wearing a mask.

Media

Is he is a pressure Room? The room is under pressure.

Dr. Conley

I'm not gonna get into specifics of his care.

Dr. Conley

I'm sorry.

Dr. Conley

I would just share that, like every patient, we perform lung spirometry on him, and he's maxing it out. We told him-- see what you can do, and it's over 2500 milliliters each time. He's doing great. Yeah,

Media

Why were up to today so reluctnt to disclose that the President had been administer oxygen.

Dr. Conley

It's a good question. So,

Dr. Conley

I was trying to reflect the, the, the upbeat attitude that the team. The President, there's course of illness has had. I didn't want to give any, any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction. And in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, it wasn't necessarily true. And so have have it-- He is the fact of the matter is, is that he's doing really well, that he is, he is responding. And as the team said, If everything continues to go well. We're going to start discharge planning back to the White House.

Dr. Conley

That's it. Thank you very much.



MY OBSERVATIONS:

How would Dr. Conway's facts steer the course of Trump's treatment? If Conway told the country the truth that the president had a tough bout, needed oxygen on Friday, would that have caused the president to go into a covid tailspin? Or, would it have helped the president recover?



Perhaps the truth is even more obvious than that?



Trump has told us that he sees himself as a cheerleader. In other words, he will "up play" falsehoods to "down play" what he does not want the world to know. Trump doesn't want anything hurtful to be aired in public. He's now in the fight of his short political career. The poll numbers are collapsing around him. The recent debate showed that he has little, if any self-control.



This medical propaganda is simply more evidence that the Trump infects the good reputations of all those he comes in contact.



It is simply another symptom of the Trump virus that he has unleashed upon America. Truth gets little air. Falsity becomes a sorry contagion.





