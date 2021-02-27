Yeah, seven grandchildren, all that are operating primarily online. And the overall consensus of the parents of the kids themselves and other teachers dealing with them is that they're not getting the same education, they would if they were doing it in the school face to face the interaction, the friendships kids, kids are missing out on. So the overwhelming consensus I hear it's much better to be in a physical environment, and try to do an online. So, you know, if you do homeschooling, those parents are geared up and have studied and worked with other parents. And if you haven't had that background, then it's very difficult to do online.

Regarding the question about doing to differential to the CDC. That's a tough one. Because we just don't know, we don't have the history. We don't have the studies in terms of the virus to see what's going to happen. Look, you're talking to a guy that spent 12 days in intensive care in the hospital. Wow, I did it because and I think I did it because I went to a political gathering where all these big shot politicians didn't wear a mask and came up to me I tried to keep my distance. I went down there to deliver a friend to do the cooking and stayed around and I shouldn't have done it. I should have gotten out there because I got the virus and I have really suffered because of it. So when the medical professionals say give us a recommendation and they've got the facts to back it up. I'm wanting to weigh on the side of listening. I need Let me tell you about this. And Trey, this is not reflective of your question. But I have people come and say, Well listen, just my right to decide whether to wear a mask or not. Well, look, what about my right for you not to be in my face in a restaurant or in the store or something like that. When you're getting in my face, you see, you are a danger to me, because you're emanating through your breath, the virus that causes me great anger, I lost a brother in law, by the way, by the virus. And so I don't buy that argument at all the freedom of choice, it's my freedom of choice for you to stay out of my face. So get the heck out of my face. And don't give me that argument about not wearing a mask. The the literature and the medicine seems to say that if you wear a mask and keep your distance and use good common sense, you're gonna be okay.

But we don't know Steve, we just don't have the the history. We don't have the medical history and a lot of these issues. And so until we have more history, I think we need to move very cautious. All my gang wants to go back to school, I've got some grandkids that I have a grandson and went back to school, his teacher got the virus. So now he's out of school for two weeks. So it's just a tough situation. And every parent has to use what they think is good common sense, and making the decisions and what they do with their kids. Again, if you have any questions or make want to make