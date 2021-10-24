

IT'S A COMMAND THEY CAN'T REFUSE!

Surely, you’re stunned that party bosses Steve Scalise and Kevin McCarthy, allegedly United States Congressmen, are standing in the way of their party, formerly known as Republicans, to approve criminal sanctions against once-indicted and now pardoned, Steve Bannon.





No refused offers needed. Just commands accepted.





Scalise claimed that the America people don’t want more partisan activities coming from Democrats. Mind you, he was perfectly fine with Benghazi, Clinton phone, investigations of Hunter and Joe Biden, the current Trump-inspired investigation of the FBI and DOJ. But, he’s simply not interested in determining to what extent his Godfather, Donald Trump and the family conspired to return “The Don” to the White House. He’s not concerned about the deaths of the Capitol Police. Nor is he concerned that he and his party are spreading dangerous lies about the past election, that our Democracy, our beacon of light throughout the world is in great peril of extinguishment. What the Don commands, he gets! His wishes are his demands.





Republicans claim that Nancy Pelosi is partisan, and that she disallowed republican participation in the January 6 investigation. This is fiction. Pelosi and the Democrats wanted a bipartisan commission of non-elected officials who could search for the truth. McCarthy sent an emissary to devise a plan. Mission was accomplished. The final plan established that neither party could subpoena another without approval from both sides of the coin. However, the Don said NO. No way does he want democratic dogs sniffing the crime scene.





So, Trump ordered and like Pavlovian dogs, Scalise and Speaker McCarthy responded. Their excuse for backtracking on the bipartisan commission was that the FBI and congressional committees were already investigating these facts. False. No congressional committee was investigating the origins and Trump’s involvement in the DC Massacre. They weren't obtaining information from the National Archives. They weren’t sending subpoenas to hostile witnesses, such as Bannon.





As a result, months ago, Pelosi had no choice but to go another route, launching the January 6 investigatory committee. She granted McCarthy five picks. He deliberately chose two members of Congress who essentially were known as Trump-obedients and sabotagers. Pelosi’s putting them on the panel would be like selecting Clemenza and Tessio to investigate the mafia. Even worse, at least one of the two, Jim Jordan, is an important witness to the conspiracy. Jordan and Trump spoke multiple times a day. In no time, he’d be passing along top secrets and strategies to the Don, like clockwork.





Once Pelosi declined, McCarthy, the ever-so-loyal lieutenant seized the opportunity. He pulled out his contribution and participation. He announced the committee as a witch hunt, a Pelosi railroad job. In effect, he said, “if Clemenza and Tessio ain’t participating, the hell with your committee”. What he never disclosed, however, is one tiny little fact. Pelosi approved other members of McCarthy’s wish list who could have joined the committee. But the cast was done.





McCarthy got what he wanted. He snookered Pelosi. Learning from his master, he gave Pelosi an offer she had to refuse and he could now go on record to lambaste the committee as another witch hunt. The three Pelosi-accepted republicans were never heard about again.





McCarthy succeeded in sullying the committee. He had zero interest in obtaining truths. His goal was to taint the proceedings with lies and fabrications, just as he did with the impeachments. All he had to do was call it unfair and biasd and his own family of subservients would surely follow.





It also has become clear why McCarthy and Scalise have killed all attempts to see truths. He also is a very important witness. He had that infamous phone call that he now says was no big deal. In addition, according to Kraken Powell, he and Scalise had prior knowledge of an attempt to take one last crack at the US Supreme Court, a last-second January 6 legal filing. However, they needed time. They needed a day or two for the court to respond to the emergency pleading. It became a race against the clock.





As the insurrectionists climbed the walls and were on the front lines trying to stop the certification, the Don and his legion were seeking delays of the Congressional proceedings. Trump and Giuliani even called around the horn trying to get members of the Senate to slow down the certification vote. Their ace in the hole was that Supreme Court Justice Alito would intervene in the election process and “Stop the Steal”.





Of course, Scalise, McCarthy and members of their House of Representatives have been claiming lately including today “move on, ignore the carnage, forget the importance of our democracy, investigate Pelosi”.





The Godfather has commanded. The family is doing the bidding.





Two-hundred and two (out of 211) House Republicans voted against sanctioning Bannon for his refusing a Congressional subpoena.



