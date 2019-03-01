Edwards announces MAJOR Louisiana board, commission appointments

Lindsey Williams, of Metairie, was appointed to the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission. Williams is an attorney in private practice and will serve as a representative of Jefferson Parish.

Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission is responsible for constructing, maintaining, repairing and operating the dual span bridge-Expressway and requisite approaches, and the Causeway Bridge across Lake Pontchartrain connecting Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes. In addition, in Act 762 of 1986 the State has asked the Commission to police the Huey P. Long Bridge across the Mississippi River.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments and reappointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions including Board of Regents, Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission, Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation. Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, Dentistry and more.

Central Louisiana Human Services District

The Central Louisiana Human Services District is a local governmental entity created with local accountability and management of behavioral health and developmental disabilities services as well as any public health or other services contracted to the district by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Shannon H. Thorn, of Pineville, was appointed to the Central Louisiana Human Services District. Thorn is the Administrator of Pinecrest Supports and Services Center and will serve as a parent, consumer, or advocate in the field of substance-related and addictive disorders.

Douglas L. Ryland, of Alexandria, was appointed to the Central Louisiana Human Services District. Ryland is the State Executive Director of Evergreen Life Services and will serve as a parent, consumer, or advocate in the field of mental health.

Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District

The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.

Joey Normand Jr., of Brusly, was appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Normand is the former mayor of Brusly. As required by statute, he was nominated by users in the district furnishing water supply for municipal use.

Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation

The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation is a private, nonprofit corporation which operates as a domestic mutual insurer to provide workers' compensation insurance, a residual market, and services related to workers' compensation insurance for the benefit of Louisiana employers.

Patrick E. Mockler, of Baton Rouge, was reappointed to the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation. Mockler is the President of Southern Eagle and the Mockler Beverage Company. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority

The Board of Directors of the Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority serves to plan, finance, construct, and manage the convention and exhibition center in the City of New Orleans.

Stephen S. Caputo, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. Caputo is the Manager of the Hotel Monteleone. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Greater New Orleans Hotel and Motel Association.

Camille Whitworth, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. Whitworth is a professional journalist and the Chief Executive Officer of Media by Design. As required by statute, she was nominated by the legislators who represent the area in which the convention center is located.

Terrebonne Levee and Drainage District

The Terrebonne Levee and Drainage District is responsible for the maintenance of levees and floodgates in Terrebonne Parish.

James A. Butler Jr., Ph.D., of Houma, was appointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Drainage District. Butler is a professor at Nicholls State University and a veteran of the United States Army. As required by statute, he was nominated by a legislator who represents Terrebonne Parish.

Louisiana State Board of Dentistry

The mission of the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry is to protect the public by regulating the professions of dentistry and dental hygiene in Louisiana in accordance with the Dental Practice Act.

Stephen Ortego, D.D.S., of Ball, was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. Ortego is a dentist in private practice. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as a representative of the 3rd Dental Board District.

Marija G. LaSalle, of Mandeville, was reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. LaSalle is a dentist and the owner of Northlake Periodontics, LLC. She will serve as an at-large member.

State Board of Examiners of Interior Designers

The State Board of Examiners of Interior Designers is charged with protecting the public health, safety, and welfare of the people of the state by prohibiting the practice of “interior design” by nonlicensed persons, establishing rules and criteria for licensing, and prescribing penalties for violations.

T.L. Ritchie, of Baton Rouge, was reappointed to the State Board of Examiners of Interior Designers. Ritchie is a registered interior designer and a former professor at LSU. As required by statute, she was nominated by the Interior Design Educators Council.

Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council

The Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council was established to identify issues pertinent to the operations of small businesses and advise the Louisiana Department of Economic Development and the governor on issues affecting the competitiveness of small businesses in Louisiana.

Alta S. Baker, of Lake Arthur, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Baker is the owner of Safe Haven Enterprises, LLC, and will serve as a representative of a woman-owned small business.

Kenny Anderson, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Anderson is a Program Manager and Consultant with LSU Innovation Park. He will serve as a representative of the Louisiana Business Incubation Association.

Sevetri M. Wilson, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Wilson is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of ExemptMeNow and will serve as an at-large member on the council.

E. René Soulé, of Hammond, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Soulé is a home mortgage counselor with the Neighborhood Development Corporation of America and will serve as an at-large member on the council.

Vince Hayward, of Covington, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Hayward is the Chief Executive Officer of L.H. Hayward Co., LLC., and Camelia Brand Beans and will serve as an at-large member on the council.

Board of Regents

The Board of Regents is responsible for planning, coordinating, and budgeting for all public higher education in the state. The Board administers the Louisiana Education Quality Support Fund and formulates a master plan for higher education, including a formula for the equitable distribution of funds.

Darren G. Mire, of New Orleans, was reappointed to the Board of Regents. Mire is the director of valuation for the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office. He received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Professional Studies degree from Tulane. Mr. Mire will serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District.

Empowering Families to Live Well Louisiana Council

The purpose of the Empowering Families to Live Well Louisiana Council is to create a state strategic plan that will be a coordinated and well-managed plan provided by the departments of the state dedicated to benefit and empower families out of poverty.

Gene Mills, of Sunshine, was appointed to the Empowering Families to Live Well Louisiana Council. Mills is the President of the Louisiana Family Forum and will serve as an at-large member on the council.

Susan E. Nelson, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Empowering Families to Live Well Louisiana Council. Nelson is the owner of PFD Consulting and will serve as an at-large member on the council.

Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors

The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors regulates embalmer/funeral directors, funeral directors, funeral establishments, crematories, and retort operators. It also handles consumer complaints. In addition, the board prescribes requirements for funeral homes and crematories engaged in the care and disposition of dead human remains.

Shelton C. Dixon, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Dixon is the Pastor of the Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and will serve as a consumer member on the board.