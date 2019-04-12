See whom Gov. Edwards picks for Lottery, Gaming Control, Arts, Wildlife & Fisheries, more

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana State Arts Council

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards made an announcement of appointments to several significant Louisiana boards and commissions. The announcement includes these important positions on the:

Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board

The Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board serves to defend the public health, safety and welfare by protecting the people of the State of Louisiana against unnecessary deaths and morbidity due to trauma and time-sensitive illness.

Tracy Wold, of Chatham, was appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board. Wold is the Chief Executive Officer of Pafford EMS. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as the representative of the Louisiana Rural Ambulance Alliance.

David Daly Jr., M.D., of Lafayette, was appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board. Daly is a cardiologist and partner with Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as the representative of the Louisiana Chapter of the American College of Cardiology.

Lester Johnson, M.D., of Rayville, was appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board. Johnson is a professor of surgery at LSUHSC School of Medicine in Shreveport. He is also a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as the representative of LSUHSC School of Medicine in Shreveport.

Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority

The Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority has the power to provide financial assistance to the Louisiana agricultural community. It has financed, constructed, and owns most of the office buildings and supporting facilities utilized by the Department of Agriculture.

Devin Davis, of Ruston, was appointed to the Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority. Davis is the Branch Manager of Southern AgCredit. As required by statute, he was nominated by the President of the Senate.

Louisiana State Arts Council

The Louisiana State Arts Council receives applications for matching federal funds available from the National Endowment for the Arts and such other funds made available to the council and make recommendations thereon. The Council reviews and approves or rejects said grant applications from other governmental units, community arts councils, and other private, nonprofit, and tax-exempt groups. Additionally, the Council advises departmental officers on the design and execution of an annual state plan consistent with the goals and policies of the department as provided by federal and state law, rules, and regulations, and submits the plan to the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ellen Anthony, of Lake Charles, was appointed to the Louisiana State Arts Council. Anthony is an artist. As required by statute, she was nominated by an arts organization.

Darden Gladney, of Homer, was appointed to the Louisiana State Arts Council. Gladney is the Head Master of Glenbrook School of Minden. As required by statute, he was nominated by and arts organization.

Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District

The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District provides a source of fresh water from the Mississippi River into Bayou Lafourche primarily for drinking water purposes. The district maintains the Bayou Lafourche waterway to clear any obstructions that may restrict the flow of water.

Barry Soudelier, of Chauvin, was appointed to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District. Soudelier is the Land and Camp Manager of M.G. Holding.

Lance Authement, of Bourg, was reappointed to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District. Authement is the Vice President of HiSeas of Dulac, Inc.

Chris Domangue, of Houma, was reappointed to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District. Domangue is a financial planner with DL Wealth Management.

Louisiana Board of Cosmetology

The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology regulates, controls, and monitors members of the Cosmetology industry to maintain public health and welfare standards for the consumer public; insures that individuals receiving licenses meet the educational requirements established by the State of Louisiana, and insures that licensed professionals maintain the highest standards while providing services to the public.

Kevin Martin, of Lafayette, was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology. Martin is a licensed cosmetology instructor with the Lafayette Parish School System.

Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council

The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

Kimberley Basile, of Destrehan, was reappointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. Basile is a retired certified public accountant. She will serve as a parent of a child with developmental disabilities.

Louisiana Gaming Control Board

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has all regulatory authority, control, and jurisdiction, including investigation, licensing, and enforcement, and all power incidental or necessary to such regulatory authority, control, and jurisdiction over all aspects of gaming activities and operations within the state.

Claude Jackson, of Rodessa, was appointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Jackson is the owner of Space Walk of Rodessa and a veteran of the United States Army. He will serve as a representative of the 4th Congressional District.

Lamar Poole, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Poole is the Director of Business Development at Mainspring Companies, LLC. He will serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District.

Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority

The Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority provides behavioral health and development disability services to the residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis and Cameron parishes.

Bill Sommers, of Lake Charles, was appointed to the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority. Sommers is the Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice and will serve as a parent, consumer, or advocate in the field of mental health.

Governor's Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

The Governor's Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention serves to encourage and assist the state, units of local government, and private non-profit agencies in the comprehensive improvement of the juvenile justice system in the State of Louisiana. The Board assists in the establishment of juvenile justice policy by providing advice and counsel to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana Legislature, and the Governor of Louisiana on ways and means to facilitate greater juvenile justice system effectiveness.

Anne Allen, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Governor's Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Allen is a special education teacher with the Travis Hill School at the Youth Study Center. She will serve as a volunteer on the board.

Emma Espanen, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Espanen is a Healthy BR Coordinator with AmeriCorps VISTA. She will serve as a youth member on the board.

Oilfield Site Restoration Commission

The Oilfield Site Restoration Commission serves to: (1) approve and evaluate a priority list for site restoration annually; (2) approve lists of Contractors acceptable to conduct site assessment and site restoration; (3) review administration of site restoration activities and review the adequacy of site restoration assessments and reopen the funding needs and arrangements for site-specific trust accounts every four years; and (4) provide general administration and management of the Oilfield Site Restoration Fund and all site-specific trust accounts.

Tyler Gray, of Baton Rouge, was reappointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission. Gray is the general counsel for the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as the representative of Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

]

Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council

The Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council was established to identify issues pertinent to the operations of small businesses and advise the Louisiana Department of Economic Development and the governor on issues affecting the competitiveness of small businesses in Louisiana.

Courtney Davis, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Davis is the Chief Executive Officer of Bart’s Office, Inc. As required by statute, she was nominated by the National Federation of Independent Business.

Tanita Gilbert-Baker, of Shreveport, was appointed to the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Gilbert-Baker is the Executive Vice President of EJES, Inc., and will serve as an at-large representative on the council.

Poverty Point Reservoir District

The Poverty Point Reservoir District is tasked with the construction and oversight of Poverty Point.

Eddie Russell, of Oak Grove, was appointed to the Poverty Point Reservoir District. Russell is retired from the United States Army Corps of Engineers. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as a representative of West Carroll Parish.

Doug Craig, of Delhi, was appointed to the Poverty Point Reservoir District. Craig is a Vice President at Guaranty Bank and Trust Company of Delhi. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as a representative of Richland Parish.

Louisiana Lottery Corporation

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation approves the operating budget and the terms of major procurements of the corporation, serves as a board of appeal regarding retailer contracts, and adopts administrative rules in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act necessary for the operations of the corporation.

Cynthia Hedge-Morrell, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. Hedge-Morrell is a thoroughbred owner, breeder, and trainer and a former New Orleans City Councilwoman. She will serve as an at-large member of the board.

Roman Banks, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. Banks is the Director of Athletics for Southern University. He will serve as a representative of the 6thCongressional District.

Capital Area Road and Bridge District

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District was established to raise revenue to finance road and bridge projects to alleviate traffic congestion in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, and West Baton Rouge.

Jay Campbell, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Capital Area Road and Bridge District. Campbell is an attorney and managing member of Client Consulting Services, LLC. He will serve as a resident of the district.

Sparta Ground Water Conservation District

The guiding purpose and primary objective of the Sparta Ground Water Conservation District Commission is to conserve, protect, restore, and maintain the Sparta Formation Aquifer as a continuing source of high quality, potable water for current and future consumers by promoting conservation measures and developing alternate sources of fresh water.

Jimmy Marsalis, of Athens, was appointed to the Sparta Ground Water Conservation District. Marsalis is the Vice President of Marsalis Cattle Co., LLC. He will serve as an agricultural member on the board.

Jimmy Hand, of Homer, was appointed to the Sparta Ground Water Conservation District. Hand is the Executive Director of Main Street Homer. As required by statute, he was nominated by and will serve as the representative of Claiborne Parish.

Louisiana State Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition

The Louisiana State Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition serves to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public by providing for the licensure and regulation of persons practicing the profession of dietetics and nutrition.

Jennifer Jackson, Ed.D., of Lafayette, was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition. Jackson is a licensed dietician and the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Nutrition. As required by statute, she was nominated by the Louisiana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Atchafalaya Basin Levee District

The Atchafalaya Basin Levee District provides levee maintenance for the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, Iberia, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, and West Baton Rouge.

Sean McGee, of New Iberia, was appointed to the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District. McGee is a licensed general contractor and co-owner of McGee Scott Realty. As required by statute, he was nominated by a legislator representing Iberia Parish.

Mark Guillory, of Church Point, was appointed to the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District. Guillory is the owner of Guillory Construction, Inc. As required by statute, he was nominated by a legislator representing St. Landry Parish.

Louisiana Tax Free Shopping Commission

The Louisiana Tax Free Shopping Commission administers the international tourism promotion program which offers the incentive of sales tax refunds to foreign visitors on purchases made at participating merchants in an effort to induce increased shopping and tourism within the state.

Thomas Spiers, of Metairie, was appointed to the Louisiana Tax Free Shopping Commission. Spiers is the Chief Operating Officer of Gulf South Eye Associates and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Center of New Orleans. As required by statute, he was nominated by the World Trade Center of New Orleans.

Louisiana Children's Trust Fund Board

The Louisiana Children's Trust Fund Board provides funds for non-profit and public agencies throughout the state for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Michelle DeMeulenaere, Ph.D., of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund. DeMeulenaere is a Program Support Manager with the Louisiana Department of Education and will serve as a representative of the Department of Education on the board.

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

The Board of Directors for the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts oversees the management of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). The Board oversees the hiring of the President/CEO, the fiscal operations of the facility, and the development of policies necessary to operate the center. NOCCA is a state agency whose mission is to provide arts training for high school age students who aspire to be professional artists.

Jefferson Turner, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Turner is an artist, teacher, and department chair at NOCCA. As required by statute, he was nominated by the faculty of NOCCA to serve as their representative.

Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council

The Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council advises the Office of Public Health on various aspects of the development and implementation of the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants Law, which includes making recommendations on risk factors for hearing loss, program standards and quality assurance, program integration with community resources, materials for distribution, and program implementation and follow-up.

Brian Zganjar, M.D., of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council. Zganjar is a Pediatrician and owner of Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs. He will serve as a pediatrician on the council.

Louisiana Sentencing Commission

The Louisiana Sentencing Commission serves to develop felony sentencing guidelines that ensure similarly situated offenders are treated similarly and that the penalties imposed are proportionate to the crime committed. Additionally, an examination of the statues and policies related to sentencing is done to relate those provisions and other laws to the use of correctional programming designed to facilitate offender re-entry.

Rachel Gassert, of New Orleans, was appointed to the Louisiana Sentencing Commission. Gassert is the Policy Director of the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights. She will serve as a person with experience and expertise in the juvenile justice system.

Employment Security Board of Review

The Employment Security Board of Review acts as the higher authority review for unemployment insurance decisions made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission's lower authority appeals referees.

Arthur Gerald Bourgeois, of Gonzales, was reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Bourgeois is a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the Louisiana National Guard. He will serve as a representative of management.

Law Enforcement Executive Management Institute

The Law Enforcement Executive Management Institute promotes the public peace by establishing training programs for municipal chiefs of police to provide management courses and skills to enhance the safety of the citizens of Louisiana and the enforcement of state laws.

David Butler, of Woodworth, was reappointed to the Law Enforcement Executive Management Institute. Butler is the Mayor of the Town of Woodworth. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Municipal Association.

Traumatic Head and Spinal Cord Injury Trust Fund Advisory Board

The Traumatic Head and Spinal Cord Injury Trust Fund Advisory Board provides services in a flexible, individualized manner to Louisiana citizens with traumatic head or traumatic spinal cord injuries. The board administers a program which enables individuals to return to a reasonable level of functioning and independent living in their communities.

Thomas Loupe, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Traumatic Head and Spinal Cord Injury Trust Fund Board. Loupe is the Chief Financial Officer of Roots Farm and Garden. He will serve as a survivor of a spinal cord injury.

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council

The Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council is responsible for monitoring and reporting to the governor and the legislature on the implementation and administration of laws pertaining to the administration of workers' compensation claims and making specific recommendations thereon.

Kevin Darr, M.D., of Covington, was appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council. Darr is an orthopedic surgeon with Covington Orthopedic. He will serve as a representative of the Louisiana Orthopedic Association.

Advisory Committee on the Regulation and Control of Water Well Drillers

The committee serves in an advisory capacity and makes recommendations to the Office of Conservation on the licensing, qualifications, and standards of conduct for those engaged in the business of drilling, or those abandoning, water wells and bore holes in the state.

John Shuman, of Sunset, was appointed to the Advisory Committee on the Regulation and Control of Water Well Drillers. Shuman is the Vice President of M.E. Amy Drilling. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Ground Water Association and will serve as a municipal and industrial driller.

Alan Miller, of Hessmer, was appointed to the Advisory Committee on the Regulation and Control of Water Well Drillers. Miller is the President of Richard Alan Miller Drilling, LLC. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Ground Water Association and will serve as a domestic driller.

Herschel Bourque, of Welsh, was appointed to the Advisory Committee on the Regulation and Control of Water Well Drillers. Bourque is the President and owner of Maxim’s Water Well Service, Inc. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Ground Water Association and will serve as an irrigation driller.

Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board

The Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board oversees the licensure of professional engineers and professional land surveyors.

Reginald Jeter, of Haughton, was appointed to the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board. Jeter is a licensed professional engineer and a professor at Louisiana Tech University. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Engineering Society and will serve as a representative of education.

Connie Betts, of Baton Rouge, was appointed to the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board. Betts is a licensed professional engineer and Transportation Planning Administrator with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. As required by statute, she was nominated by the Louisiana Engineering Society and will serve as a representative of government.

Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

The Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a nonprofit organization created to provide insurance products for residential and commercial property applicants who are in good faith entitled, but unable, to procure insurance through the voluntary insurance marketplace.

Brian D. VanDreumel, of Prairieville, was reappointed to the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. VanDreumel is the vice president of actuarial research and development for Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He will serve as an at-large member on the board.

Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council

The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

Amy Donarski, of Walker, was appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. Donarski is the owner of AADON Investigations. She will serve as a parent of a child with developmental disabilities.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission serves to protect, conserve, and replenish the natural resources of the state, the wildlife of the state, and all aquatic life.

Dusty Guidry, of Carencro, will be appointed to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. Guidry is the Director of Pretrial Services at the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.