Edwards announces "Celebration of Life" arrangements for Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco

Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco will lie in state on Thursday, August 22, in the State Capitol Rotunda as part of a three-day Celebration of Life for the former governor, who passed away on Sunday following a courageous battle with cancer.



Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until after the funeral Mass on Saturday, August 24.



Thursday’s remembrance will begin in Baton Rouge with an Interfaith Service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, before an honor procession at the State Capitol, where she will be met with a military salute on the front steps and then lie in state for public visitation.



On Friday, there will be a public visitation and prayer service in Governor Blanco’s beloved Acadiana. On Saturday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Lafayette before a private burial.



Click here for the full Celebration of Life schedule.



SCHEDULE OF PUBLIC EVENTS

Thursday, August 22

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Interfaith Service

St. Joseph Cathedral401 Main StreetBaton Rouge, LA 70802

Note: This service will be broadcast by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.



12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Honor Procession

Louisiana State Capitol (Front Steps)900 North Third StreetBaton Rouge, LA 70802

Note: Access to the State Capitol steps and the Rotunda will be limited beginning at noon.



1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Gov. Blanco Lies in State

Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda900 North Third StreetBaton Rouge, LA 70802

Note: Access to the State Capitol steps and the Rotunda will be limited beginning at noon. Visitors should enter through the basement of the Capitol and will be guided through to the Rotunda. For security purposes, no bags larger than a small purse will be allowed.



Friday, August 23

12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Visitation

St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)914 St. John StreetLafayette, LA 70501

Note: There will be a Recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. in Cathedral Hall and a prayer service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Saturday, August 24

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Public Visitation

St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)914 St. John StreetLafayette, LA 70501



10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Reflections and Mass of Christian Burial

St. John the Evangelist Cathedral515 Cathedral StreetLafayette, LA 70501

Note: This service will be broadcast live by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Following the services, there will be a private burial.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Memorials

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana - Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.



Security

Access to the State Capitol steps and Rotunda will be limited on Thursday, August 22, beginning at noon. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and park in the lots along River Road, as parking in front of the Capitol will be limited. No large bags will be allowed at any of the memorial events.

Visitors who wish to pay their respects on Thursday in the Rotunda will enter through the basement of the State Capitol, where they will be guided through to the first floor of the Capitol. There will be no access from the front steps. Seating will not be available for those waiting in line.

Seating for the public may be limited at Thursday’s Interfaith Service and Saturday’s Mass of Christian Burial. There will be an overflow area at the Mass in Lafayette on Saturday where the service will be broadcast.