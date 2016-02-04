Louisiana News & politics focus on Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislature

A lot has happened since the on and offline uproar that exploded after the Motion Picture Academy failed to nominate people of color across most major award categories for the second year in a row. Chief among the reactions has been the academy's decision to re-examine and course correct its internal push for diversity among its well-publicized overwhelmingly older, white male ranks. Meanwhile, there have been numerous calls to register our collective disappointment with the academy by tuning out the broadcast or boycotting the Oscars ceremony all together, while another cultural touchstone has begun to take its time-honored place in our national imagination: Super Bowl XLIX. On its face, Sunday's big game will be an epic showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, but beyond the gridiron lies history and the hard-earned results of the NFL's resolve to promote inclusion among its ranks-a commitment that might serve as a lesson to the Motion Picture Academy.