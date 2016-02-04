A lot has happened since the on and offline uproar that exploded after the Motion Picture Academy failed to nominate people of color across most major award categories for the second year in a row. Chief among the reactions has been the academy's decision to re-examine and course correct its internal push for diversity among its well-publicized overwhelmingly older, white male ranks. Meanwhile, there have been numerous calls to register our collective disappointment with the academy by tuning out the broadcast or boycotting the Oscars ceremony all together, while another cultural touchstone has begun to take its time-honored place in our national imagination: Super Bowl XLIX. On its face, Sunday's big game will be an epic showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, but beyond the gridiron lies history and the hard-earned results of the NFL's resolve to promote inclusion among its ranks-a commitment that might serve as a lesson to the Motion Picture Academy.
It’s another day and another global warming conference for Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Today, the Mayor is joining other world leaders in Paris to fight the supposed evils of carbon emissions and work toward a more “sustainable” future.
During the recent Louisiana gubernatorial campaign, US Senator David Vitter, when speaking at an election forum made the shocking claim that The Advocate Reporter, Tyler Bridges was “tracking him” after Vitter voted during the first primary.
The election was marked by strange events including a Vitter Super PAC campaign tracker almost-always tracking one of the candidates. A Democratic group also employed a tracker from time to time.
During the last hours of the Jon Bel Edwards vs. David Vitter Louisiana gubernatorial campaign, the Edwards campaign deployed a secret weapon of sorts--mobilize the African American base to get out the vote by using a robo call from Presidnt Barack Obama.
Want to know who has influenced the recent Louisiana election?
Center for Public Integrity is analyzing political TV ads tracked by media monitoring firm Kantar Media/CMAG. The Center will update the findings every Thursday through the elections. Read more about why TV ads are important to elections.
With a new governor soon to take office in a state that is facing a massive government financial crisis under current Governor Bobby Jindal, a litany of problems continues to mount. Higher education is on the ropes both financially and academically. Healthcare costs continue to spiral, undercut by a current governor who ignored the opportunity of filling the gap with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding. The new governor will certainly have his plate full from day one.
United States Senator David Vitter’s attempt to replace Bobby Jindal as Governor of Louisiana was marked by many issues and commercials
There was the Vitter claim of the alleged connection of Democrat Jon Bel Edwards to President Obama. There was Vitter’s attempt to make Jay Dardenne and Scott Angelle appear to be corrupt. However, if there was one issue that dominated the last months and particularly the last weeks of the election, it was the focus, and perhaps the surprising attention to the 2007 Washington DC madam scandal.
On the day that Louisiana's mental health has been ranked close to the bottom in the nation Treasurer, John Kennedy, who often has been mentioned to be a candidate for US Senate to replace David Vitter, who lost the Louisiana governor's race last month, has written a column dealing with Medicaid Expansion, an option that Jon Bel Edwards, the governor-elect appears to be moving towards, as has been his major campaign promise.
We all know that politics is legion with its back door, smoke-filled room deals. Power brokers pick who they want to run for office and those involved either go along with the recommendations (or sometimes deals) or they don’t.
In so many ways, the Louisiana governor's race was David taking on Goliath, and slaying the giant.
Jon Bel Edwards, now the governor-elect, overcame major odds: He not only filled a vacuum of potential Democratic candidates who might have sought to take on the better-brand of politicians (David Vitter and other Louisiana republicans in a royal-red republican state), but, he slayed the biggest, most powerful of them all, Vitter.
Presidential Primay is March 5
Louisiana’s 2016 Presidential Preference Primary will take place on Saturday, March 5 within the Democratic and Republican parties. Qualifying will be on December 2-4.
For the past ten years, we have enjoyed a holiday tradition on the Ringside Politics program, bestowing the “Turkey of the Year” award on the most deserving politician or celebrity. Previous winners have included former House Speakers John Boehner and Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore and former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin. While all of the former winners have been very worthy recipients, this year’s honoree is the most deserving of all time. No one fits the bill of “Turkey of the Year” more than President Barack Obama.
If you want to know the inside scoop about the recent Louisiana governor's race, one of the individuals absolutely in the know, is Tyler Bridges, who reported on the Louisiana legislative session and the governor's election for The Advocate.
Louisiana Governor-Elect John Bel Edwards will be the keynote luncheon speaker at the Council for A Better Louisiana's 53rdAnnual Meeting and Luncheon to be heldWednesday, December 2ndat the L'Auberge Hotel Conference Center in Baton Rouge.