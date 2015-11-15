Early voting, strong Democratic, Black turnout for Jon Bel Edwards vs. David Vitter

If early voting is any indication as to what might happen on election day, Saturday Nov. 21, now less than one week away, Jon Bel Edwards might have a good head start.

John Convillon of JMC Analytics, who weeks ago determine that Edwards had a twenty-point lead after the primary has concluded the early voting analysis with a post on his blog. (Read his blog post for today)

In short, Convillion has determined that the interest in the election appears to be much higher with consistently higher turnout, 16% higher than in the primary, more Democratic with 68-30% white-black ratio opposed to 71-27% ratio.

Convillon also reports that roughly 1/5 of the voters have cast its vote with early voting.

Yesterday, Verne Kennedy of MRI issued its updated daily tracking report which found that Edwards was leading Vitter by 15 points if there would be 26% blacks vote but by only 10% with only 20% of black votes.

The JMC early polling indicates a 30%-68% black-white ratio which would suggest a current advantage for Edwards at roughly 20%, consistent with JMC’s earlier. Poll

Bayoubuzz will host a LIVE online video DISCUSSION with Mr. Convillon of JMC analytics, tomorrow Monday November 16 at 2:00 PM. You are invited to watch and to ask questions and comment. It will also be broadcasted on Bayoubuzz.com.