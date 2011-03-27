Hoda Kotb Finds Perfection Getting "Down And Funky” Singing The New Orleans Saints Swag

Kotb showed her enthusiastic flair and candor—both which have made her wildly popular nationally as she “got down” in front of an audience of Louisiana women and some men who gathered on Saturday at the Louisiana Center of Women and Government Hall Of Fame banquet.

Hoda Kotb was at home in New Orleans.

Hoda Kotb once worked at a CBS affiliate New Orleans television station, WWL, before she moved onto the national stage.

While sharing the podium with television news and sports commentator and former Miss America, Phyllis George, Kotb spoke of the “perfect moment” when the final score flashed on the scoreboard in Miami when the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl.

In then discussing how she helps get herself “up” after being in a “funk”, she connected two sound pieces together and started to sing and jive to the New Orleans Saints Swag.

This is “Perfect Hoda”. Take a look at the video below:

