BP Oil Spill: Moratorium, Florida vs. Louisiana

For days, Louisiana politicians have urged that the Obama administration lift the drilling moratorium.



Everyone from the newspapers in South Louisiana to the entire US congressional delegation to Governor Bobby Jindal.

In fact, you might not be able to find a single person in the state that believes the moratorium is a good thing.



After all, thousands of jobs are at risk for a region already blackened by the BP oil spill.



The arguments have been that the rigs are safe to the feds should not punish a state already being punished by an act of man.



However, not everyone along the same Gulf Coast believe it is a good idea to stay the moratorium.



In fact, the Fort Meyers Florida newspaper is quite adamant that the moratorium should remain intact and is representative of feelings among many within that state.

Which means, two states which share the same border and the oil misery do not share the same positions on a critical issue, the moratorium.

Here are just a few arguments made by the News-Press:



“But we can't risk another hard-to-contain deep oil spill until we're sure the industry's best practices - which BP discarded to cut costs - are indeed adequate and strictly enforced…



The moratorium, which has idled 33 expensive drilling rigs, is under increasing attack from officials in Louisiana, which is both the primary victim of the spill and a primary economic beneficiary of offshore drilling….



The moratorium, which has idled 33 expensive drilling rigs, is under increasing attack from officials in Louisiana, which is both the primary victim of the spill and a primary economic beneficiary of offshore drilling….



But it must be delayed until we are confident our Gulf of Mexico environment and the economy that depends on it are safe”



Thus, you have two sides to the oil drilling moratorium from states currently impacted by the spill. With government officials from both states pushing the opposite policy positions, it will not be surprising should the debate turns nasty between the two states.