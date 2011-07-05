Casey Anthony Acquittal Has Twitter In Shock

TaylorDunn1990: @FreshBrim5 this casey anthony shyt is some straight BOYYYYSHITTTTTT
will_allen20: How did Casey Anthony get free
lau_perales: @NikkiSixx Wow, isn't it great to see Casey Anthony so happy? Almost like she forgot her kid is dead.....
drizzyminaj: RT @kirkmorrison55: Michael Vick does 2 yrs n Federal Prison for Dog fighting, Plaxico does 2 yrs for gun possession, Casey Anthony no time at all.#justsaying
ipk13: Heard this: Casey Anthony said she will not rest until the real killer is caught.#OJ'd
Hannah_Sydney: @KimKardashian the devils dancing with casey anthonytonight!!
NatGasEngineer: RT @bethanyshondark: If the only thing you've cared about in the news is Casey Anthony in the past several months, do me a favour. DON'T VOTE.
ItsMufasaBitch: Casey Anthony should have been find guilty smh
DeeDixon_23: Casey Anthony can walk out the courtroom now & be like yeah "I killed my daughter" . . . & it won't matter. No #doublejudgement. .
