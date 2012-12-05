Hilarious Louisiana, New Orleans Christmas at Politics with a Punch

Politics with a Punch, which is now over ten years old and a decade of poking fun at Louisiana politics is ready to take on the zany and loony issues facing us during the season of Christmas 2012 in Louisiana's version of Politically Incorrect.

It’s getting to feel more like Christmas, Christmas Punch, that is, in New Orleans.

Punch will be held again at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue.

The next show held on THURSDAY DECEMBER 6 Showcases this great panel:

Austin Badon, LA State Representative; Council Candidate

Cassidy Henehan, Headline Comedian; Veteran of NYC Comedy Clubs

Sherry Janssen, Popular Stand-up Comedian

Travers Mackel, WDSU-TV Channel 6 Investigative Reporter

John Osterlind, WRNO 99.5 FM Afternoon Talk Show Host

Chris Rose, Author, Columnist, Commentator, Fox-8 TV

Incomparible New Orleans musician Armand St. Martin entertains the crowd from 6 to 8, so you will want to come early.

*Special Appearance by "Bad Santa" Chris Champagne; Author, Humorist

The doors open at 6 p.m.for happy hour, delicious dining and socializing. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Be sure to reserve your tickets at [email protected] or #504-669-6076.

Tickets are only $20.00 per person/$35.00 per couple.

To purchase DISCOUNT TICKETS in ADVANCE ON-LINE or learn more about Politics with a Punch, visit our website:

RINGSIDE POLITICS WITH A PUNCH

{jvotesystem poll=|42|}