Hilarious Louisiana, New Orleans Christmas at Politics with a Punch

Punch will be held again at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue.
The next show held on THURSDAY DECEMBER 6 Showcases this great panel:
Austin Badon, LA State Representative; Council Candidate
Cassidy Henehan, Headline Comedian; Veteran of NYC Comedy Clubs
Sherry Janssen, Popular Stand-up Comedian
Travers Mackel, WDSU-TV Channel 6 Investigative Reporter
John Osterlind, WRNO 99.5 FM Afternoon Talk Show Host
Chris Rose, Author, Columnist, Commentator, Fox-8 TV
Incomparible New Orleans musician Armand St. Martin entertains the crowd from 6 to 8, so you will want to come early.
*Special Appearance by "Bad Santa" Chris Champagne; Author, Humorist
The doors open at 6 p.m.for happy hour, delicious dining and socializing. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Be sure to reserve your tickets at [email protected] or #504-669-6076.
Tickets are only $20.00 per person/$35.00 per couple.
To purchase DISCOUNT TICKETS in ADVANCE ON-LINE or learn more about Politics with a Punch, visit our website:
RINGSIDE POLITICS WITH A PUNCH
