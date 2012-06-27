Healthcare law pros, cons and constitutionality, the poll

Not that any public relations efforts right now will make any difference in the U.S. Supreme court decision.

The healthcare PR war is now in full-battle mode. Surrogates and participants of all sides are trying to put a spin on the benefits or the disasters of the Patient Portability and Affordable Care Act or derisively, Obamacare.

LOUISIANA GOP JINDAL, VILLERE, FLEMING SAYS OBAMACARE BLOW TO FREEDOM, LIBERTY



LANDRIEU ON HEALTHCARE LAW: PROUD OF MY WORK TO MAKE THIS LAW A REALITY



SLIP OPINION OF SUPREME COURT OPINION OF OBAMACARE

Here are the comments by President Obama...What do you think? Agree or disagree? Register or use your Facebook (above) to reply:



THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. Earlier today, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act -- the name of the health care reform we passed two years ago. In doing so, they've reaffirmed a fundamental principle that here in America -- in the wealthiest nation on Earth – no illness or accident should lead to any family’s financial ruin.



I know there will be a lot of discussion today about the politics of all this, about who won and who lost. That’s how these things tend to be viewed here in Washington. But that discussion completely misses the point. Whatever the politics, today’s decision was a victory for people all over this country whose lives will be more secure because of this law and the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold it.

Below written June 27, 2012

Here are some of the pros and cons as it relates to you as Americans and as Louisiana citizens, courtesy of those who have much to win or lose by the court’s ruling.

First the Pros:

From Elise Gould, Economic Policy Institute’s Director of Health Policy Research

The Affordable Care Act requires that insurers offer coverage to everybody, and at a common price (subject to some variation based on age and whether or not you’re a smoker).

Recent research has found that removing the individual mandate from health reform will reduce the number of newly insured individuals by about 62.5 percent (from 32 million with the mandate to about 12 million without).

The cost per newly insured person under health reform without the mandate is 93.3 percent higher than under health reform with the mandate.

From Jeanne Lambrew, Deputy Assistant to the President for Health Policy

Preventive care --including mammograms for women and wellness visits – are available at no charge for everyone on Medicare.

54 million Americans gained better preventive service coverage through their private health insurance plans.

By August 1, 12.8 million Americans will benefit from rebates provided by their insurance company because the company spent too much of their premium dollars on administrative costs or CEO bonuses.

6.6. million young adults were able to sign up for coverage on their parents’ plans, including 3.1 million young adults who would have been uninsured without the law.

5.3 million people with Medicare who hit the prescription drug donut hole saved $3.7 billion on their prescription drugs.

Insurance companies can’t drop your coverage because you got sick and made a mistake on your application. Nearly 16 million Americans who purchase insurance in the individual market are no longer at risk of losing their insurance.

Insurance companies can no longer limit the amount of coverage you can receive in a lifetime. Nearly 105 million privately insured American can now live with the security of knowing that their coverage will be there when they need it the most.

From J. Daigle of Grassroots Baton Rouge Democrats

The Affordable Care Act is, in fact, a moderate approach to health care reform. Its provisions are phased in over a number of years to allow the insurance industry, consumers, and health care providers to avoid potential disruption in the market.

Information provided online for consumers to compare health insurance coverage options

New coverage options for individuals who have been uninsured because of pre-existing conditions

Small Business Health Insurance Tax Credits – Up to 4 million small businesses are eligible for tax credits to help provide insurance to their workers

Prohibition of Insurance Companies Rescinding Coverage – It is now illegal for insurance companies to deny payment for services when customers with policies get sick

Crack Down on Health Care Fraud – New resources and screening to fight fraud and reduce waste in Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP

Prohibition of Insurance Companies imposing Lifetime Limits on Coverage for essential benefits

Prohibition of denial of coverage for children under the age of 19 for pre-existing conditions

Now for the Cons:

From Louisiana Attorney General James D. “Buddy” Caldwell

According to state Department of Health and Hospitals Secretary Alan Levine, a substantial financial burden is imposed on Louisiana by this legislation. According to Secretary Levine, there is a minimum added cost to Louisiana of approximately $350 million a year to implement this act, because Congress passed this as an UNFUNDED MANDATE by the federal government to the state government.

A primary issue is whether the Congress can order every person to have insurance or pay a severe penalty if they don’t. People are not given a choice to “opt-out” legally.

Unlike mandatory rules governing Medicare and Medicaid, this new federal law will penalize and punish citizens for simply electing not to buy the mandated health insurance. This is new territory that has not been tested in the courts, which is where such matters are resolved.

From Andrew B. Wilson, The American Spectator

The Department of Health and Human Services dictated that employers, including religious organizations, must cover contraception and abortion-causing drugs in their health plans.

Decision-making power is turned over to bureaucrats, who pay no price for decisions that are costly or wrong-headed.

According to a McKinsey & Co. study, a third to a half of employers plan to stop offering health insurance beginning in 2014. Faced with expensive mandates and less expensive fines, many employers will choose the fines and cause their employees to move to government-sponsored plans.

The administration has grudgingly acknowledged spiraling costs under its plan.

The law is fiscally irresponsible. It includes a raft of new taxes. But these appear to be wholly inadequate to the task of paying the bill for over-promising and extending new entitlements to tens of millions of people.

