The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting that there is a 61 to 80 percent chance that tar balls from the Gulf of Mexico oil spills will hit Florida Keys, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Worse, NOAA claims there is a 81 to 100 percent chance that the beaches from western Panhandle of Florida to the Mississippi River Delta bit will be hit, however, there is a low chance that the oil will hit the west coast of Florida.



NOAA cites the Loop Current for the increased chance of oil hitting Fort Lauderdale, Florida Keys and Miami, but the probabilities of heavy oil is limited due to the degradation factors of time and distance from the DeepWater Horizon site.