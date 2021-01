Green Bay Packers Clip New Orleans Saints Brees, Rodgers Star

The World Champion Green Bay Packers stopped the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees at the one-half yard line with no time remaining to beat the 2009 Super bowl champs in a wild offensive shootout, 42-34.

Rookie RB Mark Ingram was stopped within the Packer's one-foot lineon the final play of the game after Drew Brees and the Saints offense heroically came back after being down by as much as fifteen points.