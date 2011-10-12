Growth of Louisiana Film Industry: Interview With State’s Entertainment Exec. Dir. Chris Stelly

In the second part of a series of interviews with Chris Stelly, the Executive Director of Louisiana Entertainment, a division ofLouisiana Economic Development which is the division charged with growing the entertainment industry for the state, Stelly discusses the state’s relative position within the industry and the factors leading that sector’s expansion.

We do not have any data to actually back up the claim but it is very highly likely Louisiana is the 3rd production location or the third most desirable location for motion pictures in the United States. This is based upon the people he deals with on a daily basis, whether it is Warner Brothers, the Disneys, the Independent producers, we are certainly the best, if not than number three.

Never in his wildest dreams would he have anticipated this type of growth of the film program—it has been rapid, it has been exponential growth. He believes what the state has done, (A), being one of the first ones in the incentive game, (B) having a historic tie to the motion pictures, we’ve done films such as the Cincinnati Kid, Street Car named Desire, Interview with the Vampire, so we had the infrastructure that was already here. Number one, our creative culture, Louisiana just kind of oozes this creativity that is really attractive to a lot of people in the entertainment field. That’s been part of it. The diverse locations, the infrastructure; we’ve grown our infrastructure, we’ve grown our crew base; the fact that people can come here all year around; the little things all add up to where Louisiana is a very desirable location for motion pictures to shoot. Not only that, the program itself in our office has grown up to build a level of credibility, stability and reliability within the industry that people know they can come to Louisiana and if we say they are going to it they know they more than likely going to get it; so, there is a lot of reliability in what we do and we treat it as a business and that I think is what people want.

