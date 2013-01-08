 

 

  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Harry Reid should resign post after Katrina, Sandy so-called misspeak
Tuesday, 08 January 2013 19:04

Harry Reid should resign post after Katrina, Sandy so-called misspeak

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

harry-reidSenate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) is a former fighter. It is obvious that he withstood too many blows to the head and is now literally punch drunk.  

 

Nothing else can explain his comment last Friday on the Senate floor that the “people of New Orleans were hurt but nothing in comparison to what happened to the people in New York and New Jersey.” In an extremely insulting manner, Reid was trying to make the point that Hurricane Sandy was a much more severe storm than Hurricane Katrina.  

Reid’s analysis is completely inaccurate to say the least.  Hurricane Katrina was a savage storm packing Category 4 winds, devastating the Gulf Coast and flooding 80 percent of New Orleans. Most tragically, Katrina killed 1,833 people and left tens of thousands homeless.  

While certainly powerful and severe, Hurricane Sandy was a Category 1 storm that killed 120 people. It caused about $80 billion of damage, while Katrina caused at least $145 billion in damage.  

The people of the Gulf Coast are still dealing with the tragic aftermath of Katrina, over seven years after the storm.  

Sandy’s impact has been felt for only a few months, so it is too early to judge how it will ultimately compare to Katrina. It is highly doubtful it will ever approach Hurricane Katrina’s damage level.  

Reid is both offensive and clueless for minimizing the horrific death toll of Hurricane Katrina. Clearly, he was trying to make a crass political point in his comments about the slow pace of Hurricane Sandy relief.  

In response, U.S. Senator David Vitter (R-LA) called Reid “an idiot” and U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) labeled Reid’s remarks “ignorant and insensitive.” Scalise also noted that Reid “owes an apology to all of the people who took offense to it, and many including myself took tremendous offense to his statements." 

Not surprisingly, Reid did not apologize; he offered only a “clarification,” admitting that he “misspoke.” In reality, he knew exactly what he was saying; he was insulting the people of the Gulf Coast on purpose. It seems obvious that Reid does not care about the Gulf Coast for the region is comprised of red Republican states.  

While Reid was blasted by Louisiana politicians, there has been little to no condemnation of his remarks throughout the nation. His comments reflect an obscene partisanship and a total lack of statesmanship. For his outrageous remarks, Democrats should force Reid to resign his prestigious position as leader of the party in the Senate.

If he continues in his position, Reid will serve as a total embarrassment to his state and the Democratic Party. If the Republican House Speaker made a similar statement, there would be a media firestorm and a demand that he resign. The tepid response to Reid’s remarks clearly exposes the double standard that exists in today's political and media climate.  

The people of the Gulf Coast deserve better treatment and the nation deserves a better leader of the Senate than Harry Reid. 

--
Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at [email protected].

 

{jvotesystem poll=|43|}

 

 

              

  Want more Louisiana news?               

Louisiana News

Louisiana Politics

Louisiana Business

Louisiana Government

             		  Baton Rouge News

Lafayette News

Shreveport  News

New Orleans News

   

 

Signup for Our Newsletter

qr

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.

Join Our Email List
Email:  

 

 

For Email Newsletters you can trust
Published in Latest Buzz
Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

Visit Bayoubuzz's Google Page

Home
http://www.RingsidePolitics.com
Other
http://t.co/87DvOIWoZG
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=8849915
Twitter
https://twitter.com/jeffcrouere
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.crouere
Klout
http://klout.com/jeffcrouere

www.ringsidepolitics.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Jeff Crouere

More in this category: « So, the Louisiana GOP want Landrieu, Demos to blast Reid for Katrina-Sandy comparison Jeff Landry, Fleming or Cassidy vs. Mary Landrieu for Louisiana U.S. Senate? »
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1