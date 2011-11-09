 

 

Group Asks New Orleans DA To Investigate If Archbishop Aymond Committed Crime

New OrleansDid the New Orleans Archdiocese fail to protect St. Augustine students? Should the Archbishop should be charged with a crime?
These are the issues being presented as a group of parents and St. Augustine alumni, called the Sea of Purple, have asked New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro to investigate whether Gregory Aymond and others broke the law by not informing authorities they believed that St. Augustine students had been hurt by disciplinary paddling.

Watch the ABC 26 video below

