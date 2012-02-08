How long will New Orleans Saints play Drew Brees contract game?

How long will it take? John Clayton of ESPN said on SportsCenter that Drew Brees' contract talks with the Saints are going at a slow pace. "I ran into his agent, Tom Condon of CAA last week, and he's kind of baffled at this time as far this is going because it's going so slow," said Clayton. "Everybody knows the Saints aren't going to lose Brees. They can franchise him, they can sign him to a long-term deal. But they're really somewhat nowhere right now as far as getting a contract."

Brees has said he thinks the deal will be worked out before free agency in March.



Meanwhile, the Saints are still looking for a receivers coach to replace Curtis Johnson who left the team to become head coach at Tulane.



The Saints have hired former Rams defensive coordinator Ken Flajole as secondary coach and Andre Curtis as assistant secondary coach. Flajole follows new Saints defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who formerly was head coach of the Rams, to the Saints. Flajole was his defensive coordinator at St. Louis.



The new receivers coach could be faced with the challenge of replacing the production of Marques Colston and Robert Meachem, both of whom are due to become unrestrictred free agents.

Free Agency

The talk is now free-agency:

In 2011, the New Orleans Saints' linebackers were arguably the finest group on the defense. Jo-Lonn Dunbar stepped in for defensive Captain Jon Vilma, and the defense actually played better during this time.

But Dunbar also showed an ability to step outside upon Vilma's return and play solidly on the edge. With that said, the Saints are in position to potentially add one of the finest players in the game in his prime.

The player I am speaking of is of course Cleveland Browns middle linebackerD'Qwell Jackson. In the 2011 season, the six-year veteran recorded a career-high 158 tackles—a tally good equaling almost 10 tackles per game.”

In addition to that ridiculous number, Jackson also managed 3.5 sacks, ...

by Ed Staton

