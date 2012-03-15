Holdout Brees Wants 23M? New Orleans Saints Bringing In David Hawthorne, Joel Dressen

But, according to rumors flying around the Internet, Brees wants 23 million and the Saints are at 18 and if he doesn't get what he wants, he will hold out. Can anyone spell Bobby Hebert, the former New Orleans Saints darling QB who spent a year out of football and donned a n Atlanta Falcons helmet after not getting what he wanted.

Drew Brees is making New Orleans Saints fans pretty nervous these days. It's bad enough that the team lost All Pro Carl Nicks offensive lineman to a team it will play twice per season, the Tampa Bay Bucs and that Robert Meachem is now a San Diego Charger.

There is no doubt he wants a long-term deal and he is angry that the Saints placed the Franchise Tag on him.

On Mike and Mike today he said:

From CBSSports.com:

“I’ve played under the franchise tag before,” Brees said on ESPN’s Mike and Mike Wednesday morning. “And that ended with 13 anchors in my right shoulder and having a 25 percent chance of playing football again. So that didn’t work out too well for me. And I’ve talked to the Saints about this many times and they definitely know my desire to have a long-term deal and they certainly want me to have that as well. So we’ll continue discussions and, like I said, get a long-term deal done sooner or later.”

According to Pat Yasinskas, David Hawthorne, linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks will visit the New Orleans Saints for a tryout.

The Saints are looking to beefing up the position since Jo-Lonn Dunbar is a free-agent and Jonathan Vilma has been injured with Dunbar taking his place in the center.

Also, NOLA is reporting that the Saints are looking at Houston Texans tight end, Joel Dressen. The Saints currently have premier tight end Jimmy Graham who went to the Pro Bowl in his second season.

Dressen is 29.