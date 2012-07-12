Greedy New Orleans Saints? Greedy Drew Brees? Fans upset and teed

Saints? Brees? How about neither or even both?

At this point in time, with the New Orleans Saints needing a tie-breaker in their ongoing very public, yet, private high-stakes battle with Drew Brees, some are asking who is the “greedy” B------ as the frustrated fans look on with mounty anguish and anger.

The sides were more than $10 million apart in the guaranteed portion of the contract on Wednesday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints still must close a significant gap in guaranteed money if they are to agree on a five-year contract worth about $100 million by Monday's looming deadline for a long-term deal, said a person familiar with the negotiations.

Brees is asking for more money than perhaps all the fans in the Superdome (put together) will ever make. Benson certainly is not, nor ever will be in the poor house.

Yet, is it selfish for Brees to want more guaranteed money so that if he is cut in the future, at least he has cash in his pocket.

And, is it selfish, given the salary cap restrictions, to give one person, even Brees, that much money that the Saints would not be competitive in the future?

Robert Meachem is already one potential superstar that left the scene for greener pastures.

Something has to give to salvage the season.

Can you imagine going into post-bounty year 2012 with Chase Daniels?

Drew Brees' agent Tom Gondon and Saints GM Mickey Loomis are talking, but they didn't make any progress on Wednesday.

Per a source with knowledge of the Brees situation said the two sides made no progress in negotiations on Wednesday with four full days and 16 hours of a fifth to work something out. Otherwise, Brees and the Saints can do only a one-year deal for 2012 before the quarterback becomes a free agent in 2013.

Meanwhile, Mike Florio of PFT, a lawyer and writer who keeps an ear close to the ground on the Brees situation, says more information has surfaced regarding the decision between player and team. Though the relative gap on average value seems small, given that the Saints reportedly have offered $19.25 million per year and Brees reportedly wants $20.5 million annually, the Associated Press reports that the two sides are more than $10 million apart.

Unfortunately, the AP report doesn't say how much Brees wants or how much the Saints have offered in guarantees. Likewise, according to PFT, there's no mention of the type of guarantees at issue. Brees presumably would get a huge chunk of fully guaranteed money in the first year. For funding purposes, another sizable chuck for the second and possibly third year would be guaranteed for injury on the first, converting to a full guarantee next year.

As to the annual average, the AP report suggests that $20.5 million could represent a reasonable increase over Peyton Manning's $19.2 million average. The difference, however, is that Manning got his contract on the open market. Brees doesn't have that kind of leverage.

Brees, who is working out in San Diego, won the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance on Wednesday night at the Nokia Theater at LA LIVE in Los Angeles.

Brees broke Dan Marino's NFL record for most passing yardage in one season.

"Thank you to all the fans for voting and thank you to the Who Dat Nation for being so loyal," said Brees after winning the award. "Congratulations to the other nominees and I would like to thank Dan Marino and all the other great quarterbacks for setting the bar so high and the standard that we try to achieve.

"I would also like to thank my beautiful wife, Brittany, and our two boys at home, Bayden and Bowen, and one more due next month."

Brees attended the ESPY with his wife and fellow quarterback teammates Chase Daniel and Sean Canfield.

Despite the bountygate suspensions they shouldn't have a big impact on what remains a loaded roster. The one goal that the Saints, specifically Loomis, need to accomplish before Robert Griffin III and the Redskins come to town on Sept. 9 is to get Brees into training camp.

Vilma Lawsuit

Meanwhile, Saints suspended linebacker Jon Vilma disclosed on Twitter that the NFL has asked him, perhaps not politely, to abandon the defamation lawsuit he has against commissioner Roger Goodell.

@JonVilma51: "The nfl sent me a letter 'demanding' i drop my defamation suit or else...a lot or else wat??? They no likey me lawsuitey."

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the more accurate description is that the NFL has filed a grievance under the CBA against the NFLPA and Vilma seeking an order forcing Vilma to dismiss his defamation suit. On Wednesday, lawyer Peter Ginsberg informed the league that Vilma will not be withdrawing the defamation suit, arguing that the grievance filed by the league has no merit.