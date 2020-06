Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, rebuild, the Downtown Development District or DDD of New Orleans is buzzing, growing, and greatly transforming.



Kurt Weigel, President and CEO of the DDD hung out with Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com Friday morning in a Google Hangout On Air (HOA). During the interview, Weigle discussed the district, the significant progress of the DDD since Katrina, and also talked about the birth of the information technology, cultural class, biotech, digital media, warehouse district, and other advances. Learn about the wonderful opportunities working and living in the DDD.