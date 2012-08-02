Have your fill of Chick-Fil-A? "Clucken-A", I have

Well, just in case you are licking your fingers wanting more, here's a mix of online excerpts that should tickle your inner feathers.

"Cluckin, A" We would use another word in place of "cluck", but, hey, this site is rated for "Family Values" only. In other words, no fowl language.

Chick Magnet: Millions Drawn to Chain's Defense

It wasn't a good day to be a chicken, but it was a great day to be an American. By the millions, people swarmed their local Chick-fil-As, shattering records--and perceptions--about where the country stands. The media can dismiss us, the culture can degrade us, but there is no denying the powerhouse of deeply faithful people in this nation. By noon, even reporters couldn't ignore the outpouring of support told in the lasting images of cars snaked around for miles, customers spilling out across city blocks, and snarled traffic.

It was the slowest fast food anyone had ever had--and customers were never happier to wait. There were reports of restaurants running out of food, 1,884 Google results for "long lines at Chick-fil-A," and special deliveries to congressional offices. There also were poignant stories, of people in San Diego ushering military members to the front of the 200-person line and bursting into applause; of customers circling up to pray; of CEO Dan Cathy calling Rick Warren, stunned that the company had set a world record for sales.

But above all, there was hope. In every corner of America, people seemed to say, "You are not alone!" Across parking lots and food courts, customers were high-fiving, striking up conversations, and snapping photos with people they had never met. On this day, there were no strangers--only allies. And in one simple gesture, ordering a meal, they showed the world a strength that no poll ever could. It was the resounding confirmation of a values movement that is not only surviving the pressure--but thriving under it.

Even Gov. Mike Huckabee, who designated Wednesday as Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day, was almost speechless. It went "beyond anything I could have imagined," he said. "You know, for all the talk, 'we need to be tolerant and have diversity,' I'm all for that," Gov. Huckabee told reporters. "But let's include Christians in that, let's include people who believe in old-fashioned biblical values. Those folks are Americans too. And if Dan Cathy wants to say something, fine. Other people say something quite the opposite. I don't go around trying to put them out of business over it."

November 6 is a different story. That's when Americans have a chance to put leaders who don't respect their values out of business. But it will take lines like yesterday's to do it. Of course, if conservatives can cast ballots like they consume chicken, America will be in great shape! Speaking of the massive turnout yesterday,click over to FRC's Facebook page to see photos sent to us from jam-packed Chick-fil-As around the country. (What was it liberals said about marriage being "bad for business?")

From the Family Research Council

The manager of a Chick-fil-A in Nashua , N.H. , is donating sandwiches to an upcoming festival celebrating gay rights.

The support from franchise operator Anthony Piccola for the New Hampshire Pride Fest comes as the restaurant chain continues to be criticized for an executive's comments about gay marriage. Piccola said Wednesday that the Chick-fil-A culture and service tradition in its restaurants "is to treat every person with honor, dignity and respect -- regardless of their belief, race, creed, sexual

orientation or gender."

It followed a statement he made last week that said the Nashua restaurant at the Pheasant Lane Mall has gay employees and serves gay customers "with honor, dignity and respect." Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy told the Baptist Press last month that the

Atlanta-based company was "guilty as charged" for backing "the biblical definition of a family."

That unleashed a flood of criticism from gay rights groups and others, who have called for boycotts and efforts to

block the chain from opening new stores.

Chick-fil-A President and COO Dan Cathy’s decision to go public with his anti-gay views has led to a tremendous public debate, featuring protests, counter-protests, and even an unofficial ban from the city of Boston.

Although Cathy’s comments have caused an uproar, Chick-fil-A’s opposition to gay rights is not exactly breaking news. The fast food chain donated $5 million to anti-gay organizations between 2003 and 2010, and Cathy himself has donated generously to several politicians who share his opposition to marriage equality.

Here are five politicians who have received substantial donations from Cathy, according to FEC records:

So apparently there were lines out the door of bigots at Chick-Fil-A yesterday for No Homo Day, or whatever they call it, so that bitter wingnuts can eat bland fast food in the general direction of the queers and their supporters. In a sense, this is progress. The bigots used to line up at spit on school children trying to enter newly integrated schools, but now they don’t even have courage enough for that, so instead they passive-aggressively eat fried chicken at the liberals in hopes that pisses us off. Meanwhile, we’re taking our fancy new Affordable Care Act benefits and throwing in some extra bouts of sexual intercourse in defiance of them.

Adam Smith, the man who videotaped himself getting free water at a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru just to berate the young woman as been fired.

Smith in his video said he was happy to feel "purposeful" in condemning the Chick-Fil-A employee over CEO Dan Cathy's same-sex-marriage remarks. The video went viral and citizen journalists tracked him down online and grabbed copies of his resume. His employer, Vante, released this statement a bit ago:

See video below: