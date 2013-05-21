Has Jindal finally seen the Louisiana light?

Has Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal finally “seen the light” as his popularity has plummeted to a dangerous low, in part, due to his penchant for campaigning nationally while some believe, abandoning the job he says he loves and wants.

Former Secretary of State and former Insurance Commissioner, columnist and radio talk show host, Jim Brown thinks so.

Brown, in a recent Google Hangout interview with me, believes that the governor has finally become more accessible and even more.

During the interview, Brown talked about an unconfirmed rumor that the Governor broke an important political engagement recently that would have greatly helped his own personal national aspirations.

Others might debate if Governor Jindal has really changed those national aspiration stripes as he recently wrote an opinion piece for national publication, paid for advertised tweets about the Obama scandals and over the weekend spoke at a gubernatorial event in Virginia.

After reading and watching the relevant segment of the interview, tell us what you think:

Well you right and that's a major issue in a funding, you know Governor Jindal apparently the charges are because of his national aspiration and wanting to stay in the good grace of the Grover Norquists' of the world, won't touch any new financial source. I mean the cigarette tax is just about the lowest of all of America. We can't raise that a 50 cents or so, something that's killing our people down here to begin with. So we can't touch anything, all that is a secret cow. And as a consequence, and of course we are not giving colleges and universities the flexibility to raise their fees, so that's a huge hiatus and something we gonna have to deal with. All that I can tell you is that there are a variety ways to skin the cat and raise money. What I gather in talking to a series of legislators today, Governor Jindal has kind of come back home a little bit. I think he's kind of seen the light. It seems like he is more available and back hands on in the legislature, something he has abdicated for several years.

I know that he had the chance to do something that you're not gonna know but there is a group called Manhattan Institute that is the premiere republican fund raising group up in New York, the top fundraiser from all over the country in political campaigns.

Now if Jindal had is eye on national aspiration, you sure want to be there. They were gonna give him an award. Last Monday, I think it was a week ago last Monday.

Give him a special award, he was used o be the keystone speaker to a cross-section? of the top money people in all America in the republican party. The day before, he cancels. They are really upset about him cancelling, They're livid about it.

But he cancelled because as I m told he felt that he was getting away from him down here, he didn't have the answers. The funding problem was a problem and I think he can woke up, said hey maybe I better get back home and take care of my business. So, now, and I know that story is true, the governor will deny it, most of his staff will deny it and I don't think is a knock, I think is a wake up call.

Clear here and watch the video or click below

Talk about the issue, below

RSS: Get your latest Bayoubuzz, local and national news stories, when they are published