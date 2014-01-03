Hollis factor and Cassidy's mojo: Louisiana US Senate Race

The Louisiana US Senate race has been and will certainly be full of surprises.

Louisiana Democrat incumbent Senator Mary Landrieu faces a few challengers besides Republican Congressman Bill Cassidy and Tea Party candidate, Rob Maness. Now, a new face, State Representative Paul Hollis, the son of the late Senator Ken Hollis has entered the field.

Why? Will others follow?

Perhaps, for now, Republicans across the state are not totally satisfied with the current choices, in particular, the GOP’s primary Landrieu challenger, Cassidy.

In a recent Google Hangout discussion, Jim Brown discusses the significance of the Hollis entry into the race and Lawrence Chehardy discusses the lack of Cassidy-mojo which is plaguing the Republican Party's chances to beat Mary Landrieu.

Watch the short videos: