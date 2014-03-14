Governor Jindal: Stand up for Louisiana, not Washington

So, yesterday, it was reported that Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has decided to launch “Stand up to Washington” before heading on to New Hampshire for even more campaigning of a sort.

“Standup” is a PAC to help Republicans win in Congress with mission one being the fall 2014 elections. It is a separate organization from his America Next, a 501 c 4 that he previously formed to formulate federal policies.

All of these actions combined with his obvious decision to have a very limited Louisiana legislative agenda this year would lead the blind, deaf and dumb to know the obvious. Jindal is working on his next job before finishing his first one—you know, the one he said he loves.

Ironically, yesterday, I had the opportunity to discuss the plight of Louisiana and the behaviors of Governor Bobby Jindal with quite a number of business people throughout the state. I also discussed these issues with current and former members of his administration as well as former ardent political supporters.

To a person, the overwhelming feelings expressed to me were that Jindal has abandoned the state. There is a real sense of disappointed in him. The anger is not because they disagree with him politically. It is simply because they feel he has been guided by his deep desires to become a political player at the expense of the state.

I recall when he buoyant governor, re-elected for a second term, said in front of a happy throng of supporters on October 24 2011, at his election night victory party in Baton Rouge.

“I will never coast,” Jindal pledged to supporters. “I will use every day, every hour.”

At that time, he did not say, “during my next four years, I will spend at least 24 percent to 50 percent of my time hitting the highway for my own personal political future”.

So, let me openly speak to the governor, a man I deeply respect for many reasons, but a man whom has disappointed me greatly. I know he will ignore my urgings as much as he will ignore those pleas from so many in this state. Still, I recall the days when he ran against Governor Blanco and when he became greatly inspired by his sense of personal commitment to do what was right and honorable.

Governor Jindal, sit down over the next few weeks and talk with your friends and enemies. Have a real sit-down and chat—person to person. Ask them to be honest with you about how they feel about you.

I feel confident that they would say that you should stay in Louisiana and deliver hour after hour, day after day, as you said you were going to do.

I know they would want you to do the type of job you have did in promoting the state early this week on CNBC on Mad Money. That interview was a tremendous display of your personal talents and your persuasive abilities. Put aside your political agenda and do the people’s work. Show us that you do care about your job, your commitments, the people you represent.

If everyone knows the reasons that your job approval rate is so low, surely you do. It is because we feel you have betrayed us when we gave you our trust.

Alternatively, do a Sarah Palin. Leave the governor’s job and become a free agent. When you ran for Governor in 2007, you spent a weeks-worth of days on the job as Congressman yet pulled in the full salary plus benefits.

We know this is and will be happening once again.

Governor Jindal, I am reminded of two statements you made, one on that fateful election victory party evening:

“Anything that’s happened that is good, it wasn’t something I did. It was something we did as a state,” Jindal said.

The other from you first inaugural address:

You have often heard me say that we do not have a poor state, but a state with poor leadership. That we do not have a state stuck in the past, but leaders who were unconcerned with the future.

If we are honest with ourselves, we can all agree that too many of the stereotypes rang true.

In our past, too many politicians looked out for themselves. Too many arms of state and local government did not get results. And the world took note.

Those stereotypes cost us credibility. They cost us investment. They cost us jobs.

Let us all resolve…Democrats and Republicans…North Louisiana and South…leaders of all races and religions…elected and unelected…let us all resolve that era ends today.

Governor, I take you at your words that we, not you, have made the state move forward. If anything, we did it together.

I also take you at your word, that the people of Louisiana and the world are taking note that that you looking out for yourself, not for us.

It is time for you to prove to us by you actions that we are indeed the job you love, the job you want--not because we are a platform for your next career move--but because you want to do the best for us, not for you.

It is time for you to stand up for Louisiana, not for Washington. Not for your personal future. Not yet.

Alternatively, it is time for you to do the honorable thing. It is time for you to admit what we all know. This job is about you, not us. It is time to do a Palin. It is time to quit.