Hoda Kotb, Nancy Grace highlight Louisiana Women and Government conference

The Louisiana Women and Government are holding another masterful annual event focusing upon Louisiana women’s role in government. This year, two nationally-recognized personalities will be addressing the conference, Nancy Grace of CNN and Hoda Kotb.

Here is the schedule, held at the Hilton Riverfront:

Friday, Sept. 19, 2014 Registration

8 a.m. Focus Sessions

9– 10:30 a.m. Your Leadership Style

Ronnie Slone President, The Slone Group Hollywood South and Beyond

Video: Bayoubuzz video of Hoda Kotb addressing Louisiana Women and Government shortly after the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl victory.

Catherine Dent Hollywood actress and producer Samantha Martin Casting Director, Bohemia Group Management Lunch

11:45 a.m.– 1:45 p.m. Mistress of Ceremonies Nancy Parker Fox8 TV news anchor and three time Emmy Award winning journalist

SCHEDULE Keynote Address NANCY GRACE Respected TV Legal Analyst on CNN Headline News’ Nancy Grace

Sandra Herman past HOF Lifetime Achievement Honoree and President

3:30 p.m Culinary: Turn up the Heat! Laugh Your Way to Wellness.

Polly Pitchford lifestyle author, TV cooking show host and humorous motivational speaker Reception honoring Hall of Fame Inductees

7– 9 p.m. Home of Heidi and James Dugan; 2523 Prytania St., New Orleans, LA 70130; (former home of Nicolas Cage)

SATURDAY

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014 Registration

9 a.m. Hall of Fame Brunch

10 a.m. Master of Ceremonies

Eric Paulsen WWLTV News Anchor and morning talk show host Brunch

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE OUR 2014 HALL OF FAME CORPORATE HONOREES Simone Bruni Crouere, New Orleans Lisa Crinel, New Orleans Sonia Perez, Baton Rouge Carol Solomon, New Orleans

PUBLIC SERVICE HONOREES Charmaine Degruise Caccioppi, Metairie Rochelle Michaud Dugas, Lafayette Hon. Ann Duplessis, New Orleans LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Angela Hill, New Orleans

Remarks: Laura Badeaux, PhD. Director, Louisiana Center for Women in Government and Business

Guest speaker: Hoda Kotb, Co-host of The Today’s Show, fourth hour

PLEASE NOTE: All information is current as of print date August 18, 2014.

Please check their website for conference updates, registration and other information louisianawomen.org



