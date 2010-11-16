How Much Guanrantee Will McNabb Get From Redskins?

ON MONDAY, ESPN's Michael Smith reported that Donovan McNabb and the Redskins "have agreed to a five-year extension, worth $78 million, $40 guaranteed. No one believed that McNabb was getting $40 million guaranteed. Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McNabb's deal includes only $3.5 million in guaranteed money. Agents push the high numbers to reporters without scrutiny or confirmation....

Ed Staton

