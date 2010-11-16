 

 

  • How Much Guanrantee Will McNabb Get From Redskins?
Tuesday, 16 November 2010 19:38

How Much Guanrantee Will McNabb Get From Redskins?

ON MONDAY, ESPN's Michael Smith reported that Donovan McNabb and the Redskins "have agreed to a five-year extension, worth $78 million, $40 guaranteed. No one believed that McNabb was getting $40 million guaranteed. Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McNabb's deal includes only $3.5 million in guaranteed money. Agents push the high numbers to reporters without scrutiny or confirmation....

Ed Staton

Discuss this column below....What do you think?

Buy your LSU/Saints jerseys at LouisianaSportsTalk.com

 

 

Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

