BP Oil Spill: Nungesser Complains About Cleanup

Here is the latest in the battle between Louisiana against the U.S and BP:

Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser toured Barataria Bay at first light this morning. Upon returning to the staging area in Myrtle Grove at 10:00 am, dozens of workers were sitting on boats and had not been deployed.



When asked why they weren’t working, they said they were on a stand down. When asked who issued the stand down, no one knew. When asked who was in charge, they said they didn’t know and it changes daily. The weather was fine, and should not have been an issue.



“This is infuriating. We continue to stress how important it is to get out early and at 10 a.m. no one was out on the water yet. The oil doesn’t wait. This is unacceptable and unbelievable, it’s the reason why I’ve called for a change in leadership. I’m going to send this to the White House so they know what’s happening on the ground,” said President Nungesser. “There’s no sense of urgency. Wilkinson Canal was lined with skim boats and other boats, not being utilized. Meanwhile, the Parish Strike Force is out there sucking up barrels of oil using a new air pressure shop vac. The vacuum sits on top of a 55 gallon drum and runs on air instead of electricity for safer use. This morning alone it filled up a 55 gallon drum in a matter of minutes. We will also begin picking up boom that’s been deployed for weeks, saturated, and still laying in the marsh and put it in garbage cans lined with garbage bags.”

And certainly, the story continues....

