Jefferson Parish Icon, Chehardy To Resign Assessor Spot

Said Chehardy, “I have decided that I will not seek re-election next year, and will resign from office effective January 1, 2011. I am announcing my decision now so that I may give my successor the proper time to transition into this important role. The job of assessor is unique. Every four years, assessors are required to revalue all property for tax purposes. The appraisal process is complicated and takes several years to complete. By announcing my decision to resign at this time, an election can be held this year to fill my pending vacancy. A delay in the transition of administrations would be a disservice to our citizens. This decision and timing will allow the newly-elected assessor to begin serving January 1, 2011, giving him or her ample time to properly conduct the 2012 reassessment.”

Added Chehardy, “Serving the people of Jefferson Parish and championing the fight to hold bureaucrats accountable and keep property taxes lower has been one of the most inspiring responsibilities of my life. Public service is one of life’s most noble professions, and I have taken my oath and responsibility to heart each day. It has been my honor and privilege to serve for the past 35 years.”

Chehardy, an attorney, will continue the practice of law. Noted Chehardy, “I would also enjoy lecturing on politics, public policy and government. I would like to share my knowledge and experiences with those interested in government and public service, and cultivate an interest in public service for tomorrow’s leaders.”

Chehardy took office on January 1, 1977. He is considered the leading authority on Louisiana’s property tax laws. During his service in office, Assessor Chehardy has been the leading advocate for Louisiana’s $75,000 homestead exemption. Chehardy sponsored and supported the passage of property tax breaks for senior citizens, legislation that expanded the availability of the homestead exemption for Louisiana homeowners, and legislation that saved property owners millions of dollars in property taxes after suffering damage to their property from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Chehardy also led the way with the passage of legislation that allowed homeowners displaced after the hurricanes to keep their homestead exemption while rebuilding their homes.

Chehardy stated, “I want to thank the people of Jefferson Parish for their continuing support, and I want them to know that I and my family are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence they have placed in me by allowing me to serve them in public office.”

