  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • James Carville, Gennifer Flowers On Stage In New Orleans At Comedy "Punch" Show
Tuesday, 22 June 2010 10:39

James Carville, Gennifer Flowers On Stage In New Orleans At Comedy "Punch" Show

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Louisiana Politics and comedy at its best.

Yes, James Carville and Gennifer Flowers on stage, and at the same time, same place

Say it's not true!

This Thursday June 24 is the beginning of 9th season of Politics with a Punch

At the Blue Room--Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans

James Carville And Gennifer Flowers On Same  Stage 

Also:
Becky Allen, Actress and Entertainer
Bob Bea, Professor of Engineering, Univ. of CA Berkeley
Hon. Joseph Cao, U.S. Congressman
Gennifer Flowers--Singer and Entertainer
Hon. John Young--Jefferson Parish Councilman-at-large
Manny Chevrelet Bruno--Comedian and Former Candidate for  Mayor of New Orleans

What?  James Carville and Gennifer Flowers on Same  Stage?

Produced by Stephen Sabludowsky and Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere starts his 9th year as emcee of this political incorrect panel discussion of the hottest, zaniest and most important issues of the  day.  Call 504-669-6076 or 504-339-3254

Will be sold out

Get your Tickets Now

Get your tickets: Email  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Special starting time 7:30   Doors open at 6pm

More information at ringsidepolitics.com

Get your tickets today  It will be sold out!

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « New Orleans Fed. Judge Stops Obama's Deep Sea Drilling Moratorium Jefferson Parish Icon, Chehardy To Resign Assessor Spot »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1