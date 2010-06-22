James Carville, Gennifer Flowers On Stage In New Orleans At Comedy "Punch" Show

Say it's not true!

Yes, James Carville and Gennifer Flowers on stage, and at the same time, same place

Louisiana Politics and comedy at its best.

This Thursday June 24 is the beginning of 9th season of Politics with a Punch

At the Blue Room--Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans

Also:

Becky Allen, Actress and Entertainer

Bob Bea, Professor of Engineering, Univ. of CA Berkeley

Hon. Joseph Cao, U.S. Congressman

Gennifer Flowers--Singer and Entertainer

Hon. John Young--Jefferson Parish Councilman-at-large

Manny Chevrelet Bruno--Comedian and Former Candidate for Mayor of New Orleans

Produced by Stephen Sabludowsky and Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere starts his 9th year as emcee of this political incorrect panel discussion of the hottest, zaniest and most important issues of the day. Call 504-669-6076 or 504-339-3254

Get your Tickets Now

Get your tickets: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

More information at ringsidepolitics.com

