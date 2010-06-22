James Carville, Gennifer Flowers On Stage In New Orleans At Comedy "Punch" Show

This Thursday June 24 is the beginning of 9th season of Politics with a Punch
At the Blue Room--Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans
James Carville And Gennifer Flowers On Same Stage
Also:
Becky Allen, Actress and Entertainer
Bob Bea, Professor of Engineering, Univ. of CA Berkeley
Hon. Joseph Cao, U.S. Congressman
Gennifer Flowers--Singer and Entertainer
Hon. John Young--Jefferson Parish Councilman-at-large
Manny Chevrelet Bruno--Comedian and Former Candidate for Mayor of New Orleans
Produced by Stephen Sabludowsky and Jeff Crouere
Jeff Crouere starts his 9th year as emcee of this political incorrect panel discussion of the hottest, zaniest and most important issues of the day.
